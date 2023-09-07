Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July

Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2023

The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by only 0.7% y/y in July, the statistics office INS announced. In seasonally-adjusted terms, it contracted by 0.2% m/m for the second month in a row (-1.9% m/m in June), showing visible signs of fatigue for the fourth month in a row after at least a decade of sustained growth.

Private consumption, pinpointed by retail sales, constituted one of the main drivers for Romania’s overall long-term economic growth. It is expected to slow down to +3.0% y/y in 2023 (+5.5% y/y in 2022) and slightly pick up while remaining below 5% y/y in the coming years.

The private consumption slowdown is visible in the first seven months of the year when the retail sales index increased by only 2.7% y/y compared to +4.4% y/y in 2022.

The structure of the retail sales dynamics is slightly puzzling but consistent with the wide income discrepancies in Romania.

While the non-food retail sales keep growing, with no fatigue seen over the past four months and a robust +5.3% y/y growth in July, food sales contracted by 0.6% y/y in July.

The seasonally-adjusted indices better illustrate the diverging trends of non-food (a benchmark for consumer confidence) and food sales (dragged down by low-income households).

Data

Slowing private consumption drags down Romania’s GDP growth to 1.1% y/y in Q2

Independent analysts have lowered their full-year forecasts after disappointing Q2 figures.

Corporate and retail lending growth slows in Hungary in Q2

MNB director Balint Dancsi said lending is clearly slowing down in Hungary in line with international trends.

Services activity growth in Kazakhstan nearly stalls in August, PMI shows

Business activity and new work rose at weakest rates in six months, though the latter indicator still increased solidly.

Russian services PMI jumps to very strong 57.6 in August

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index posted a very strong 57.6 in August, up sharply from 54.0 in July.

Africa, Asia most people living in extreme poverty

The place where the highest share of people continue to live in extreme poverty is Sub-Saharan Africa. As of 2019, the latest year available with the World Bank, more than a third of people in the region lived below the international poverty line.

