Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer

/ Seedblink
By bne IntelliNews August 17, 2022

Romania-based SeedBlink, the European co-investment platform in tech startups, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Symbid, one of the world's first investment crowdfunding platforms, in a European consolidation move.

The deal is set to accelerate SeedBlink's coverage as a pan-European player, broadening its geographic footprint in CEE and Benelux, and its mission to consolidate and build the equity investment infrastructure for European tech companies at all stages. 

With Symbid’s addition, the platforms have contributed over €110mn investments in 250 startups, with a combined network of 62,000 individual investors.

In the future, the Symbid team will continue to lead the investment efforts in Benelux.

Symbid investors will benefit from new opportunities and gain access to pan-European investment opportunities through greater coverage and resources. 

The acquisition significantly expands SeedBlink's investor pool by increasing the high-net-worth individuals' community and includes a professional funding partner network Symbid is already connected with, such as banks, venture capital funds and angel investors. 

Symbid was founded in 2011 by a team of Dutch entrepreneurs as one of the first investment crowdfunding platforms in the world and has since built a community of 50,000 investors in startups mainly from the Benelux.

In its first 10 years of operation (until the end of 2021), Symbid has facilitated investments totalling €35mn for more than 180 startups with equity and convertible notes, 67 of which were from the technology sector. 

