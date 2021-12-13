Romania’s trade deficit hits 9.7% of GDP in 12 months to October

Romania’s trade deficit hits 9.7% of GDP in 12 months to October
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 13, 2021

Romania’s trade deficit in the 12-month period ending October reached €22.7bn, or 9.7% of GDP, as the export-to-GDP ratio failed to recover to the pre-crisis level and the import-to-GDP rose driven by fiscal stimulus and higher commodity prices.

Romania’s exports and imports increased to record levels in October and the trade gap rose by 37% in the month, compared to the same month last year, to €2.47bn, according to the latest data released by the statistics office INS.

The annual growth rates for Romania’s exports, imports and trade gap are slightly above the medium-term trends as global trade is recovering from the slowdown experienced last year. Higher commodity prices and the global inflationary trend are contributing as well to better foreign trade figures toward the end of 2021.

Romania’s exports rose by only 4.6% y/y to €6.55bn in October, but by 16.6% y/y to €72.2bn over the rolling 12-month period ending October.

Imports rose by 11.8% y/y (to €9.01bn ) in October and by 18.6% y/y to €94.9bn in the 12-month period.

Thus, the trade gap accumulated over the past 12 months ending October reached €22.7bn — 25% more than it was as of October 2020 and 31% more than it was in October 2019 before the crisis. 

Romania’s trade gap is widening more than as an effect of the recovery after the lockdown period or as an effect of global inflation.

This is visible from the 12-month trade gap expressed as a share of the latest available four-quarter GDP. This ratio, the dynamic trade gap to GDP ratio, reached 9.7% according to bne IntelliNews calculations, up from 8.3% as of October 2020 and 8.0% in October 2019.

As a share of GDP, Romania’s imports reached 40.6% — 1pp more than the 39.6% as of October 2019. The country’s exports, however, haven’t reached the pre-crisis level (compared to GDP) as they were only 30.8% of GDP as of October 2021 compared to 31.6% two years earlier in October 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s industrial production falls again after post-COVID recovery

Inflation inches down in Romania as government caps energy prices

Romanian antivirus company Bitdefender prepares $2bn IPO in the US

Data

National Bank of Serbia expects inflation to peak in late 2021 and early 2022

Annual inflation reached 7.5% in November, mainly driven by higher food and energy prices.

Romania’s industrial production falls again after post-COVID recovery

Contractions in the automobile industry and oil refining were mainly responsible for the decline in overall production.

Inflation inches down in Romania as government caps energy prices

After the government enforced the ‘cap and subsidy’ mechanism for residential energy prices, the price of electricity dropped by 12.2% m/m in November.

Slovak industrial output down by 0.6% y/y in October

Car production fell by 20% y/y with the ongoing semiconductor crisis, although the rate of decrease slowed down slightly for the third consecutive month.

Georgian FDI remains subdued

A large part of the FDI was actually retained earnings generated by the two major banks, TBC and Bank of Georgia.

National Bank of Serbia expects inflation to peak in late 2021 and early 2022
18 hours ago
Romania’s industrial production falls again after post-COVID recovery
19 hours ago
Inflation inches down in Romania as government caps energy prices
19 hours ago
Slovak industrial output down by 0.6% y/y in October
19 hours ago
Georgian FDI remains subdued
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
    5 days ago
  3. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    5 days ago
  4. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    4 days ago
  5. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Widespread nostalgia but no going back
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    20 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    29 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    19 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    27 days ago
  5. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss