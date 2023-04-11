Romania’s trade gap shrinks on lower industrial activity

Romania’s trade gap shrinks on lower industrial activity
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest April 11, 2023

Romania’s trade deficit in the first two months of this year narrowed by 5.3% compared to the same period last year, to €4.4bn, amid a combination of lower oil prices, lower imports of natural gas (after the buffers had been filled in late 2022) and subdued industrial activity.

The figures send a negative message (subdued economic activity) rather than heralding a more sustainable external balance. 

Romania: trade with goods [€mn]
  EXPORT   IMPORT   BALANCE
  2M22 2M23 % 2M23 y/y 2M23   2M22 2M23 % 2M23 y/y 2M23   2M22 2M23
TOTAL 13,793 15,035 100.0 9.0   18,424 19,419 100.0 5.4   -4,631 -4,385
Chemicals 698 770 5.1 10.3   2,975 2,832 14.6 -4.8   -2,276 -2,061
Food & LiveAnimals 1,139 1,055 7.0 -7.4   1,415 1,810 9.3 27.9   -276 -755
MineralFuels& 678 1,039 6.9 53.2   1,909 1,596 8.2 -16.4   -1,231 -557
Transport Means 5,995 6,643 44.2 10.8   6,055 6,933 35.7 14.5   -60 -291
Other 5,282 5,528 36.8 4.6   6,070 6,248 32.2 2.9   -788 -721
Source: INS                        

When it comes to food (food and live animals), however, the deficit nearly tripled to €755mn while the net import of transport means (automobiles, but also public transport means) quadrupled to €291mn.

On the upside, the net import of chemicals – the main contributor to Romania’s trade deficit – eased by 9.4% y/y to €2.1bn.

The net imports of mineral fuels (natural gas included) and petroleum products plunged even more, from €1.2bn to €557mn. 

Romania’s trade gap (goods) is the largest, in absolute terms, among those of the Central and East European countries, but the deficit-to-GDP ratio is not.

The country’s €34.1bn deficit in 2022 accounted for 11.9% of GDP, less than Latvia’s and Lithuania’s and not far from Estonia’s 10%.

Croatia leads with a deep gap of 26.8% of GDP. However, that is balanced by substantial exports of services (tourism), which is not the case in Romania.

Last year may not be the best benchmark for assessing countries’ external balance, though. The balance of many countries was deeply hit by the energy prices and substantial expenses dedicated to building up natural gas and oil buffers (partly not used during the period).

The region’s non-consolidated trade gap accounted for 5.9% of GDP in 2022, up from 1.1% of GDP in 2019. Poland and Hungary moving from a (small) surplus to a significant deficit made the biggest impact, besides Romania. The Czech Republic and Slovenia are the only countries that still posted a trade surplus in 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Central and Southeast European companies eye lucrative Ukraine reconstruction opportunities

"The Devil is on Earth": Zelenskiy and European leaders mark anniversary of Bucha massacre

Data

Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production

Headline industrial output fell for the second straight month in February, down 4.6% year-on-year.

Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn

Russia’s international reserves increased by 1.2%, or $6.9bn, in one week to top $600bn for the first time since the war in Ukraine started, the Central Bank said in a statement on April 13.

Ukraine’s inflation falls to 21.3% y/y in March, but remains stubbornly high

Consumer price inflation fell to 21.3% in March y/y from 24.9% a month earlier, but despite keeping the prime interest rates punishingly high, inflation remains elevated, Ukrstat reported on April 12.

Hungary’s March CPI surprises to the upside at 25.4%

Consumer prices in Hungary remained over the psychological 25% threshold, the highest level in the EU.

IMF improves Russia's 2023 GDP forecast from 0.3% to 0.7%

The International Monetary Fund upgraded its estimate of Russian economic growth in 2023, the Fund said in its report on global economic development prospects released on April 12.

Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production
2 days ago
Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
3 days ago
Ukraine’s inflation falls to 21.3% y/y in March, but remains stubbornly high
3 days ago
Hungary’s March CPI surprises to the upside at 25.4%
4 days ago
IMF improves Russia's 2023 GDP forecast from 0.3% to 0.7%
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    5 days ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    10 days ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    2 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    26 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    16 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    23 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss