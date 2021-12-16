Romanian chemicals group Chimcomplex mulls taking over Rompetrol

Romanian chemicals group Chimcomplex mulls taking over Rompetrol
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 16, 2021

Romanian chemical holding Chimcomplex, founded and controlled by local businessman Stefan Vuza, announced on December 16 some of its projects, including plans to take over the country’s biggest refinery Petromidia (including a petrochemical platform) that will be financed from bonds to be issued with the help of Rothschild & Cie.

Chimcomplex recently published the development strategy for 2021-2030, which envisages the integration of all activities under the umbrella of CRC (Romanian Chemical Company), the group to be structured into eight divisions.

Chimcomplex announced that it completed preliminary studies and it is going to include in its development strategy some partnerships and possibly the takeover of Rompetrol (KMG International). A proposal regarding the takeover of Rompetrol, which owns the largest refinery in the country, a smaller refinery and a petrochemical platform, will be submitted in the first part of 2022, according to a company note to investors.

Rompetrol Rafinare, the operator of Petromidia and Vega refineries, has a market capitalisation of RON1.9bn (€400mn) on the stock exchange. Kazakh group KMG owns 48.1% of the company.

Since the beginning of 2021, CHOB shares soared by 890% as results came in above investors' expectations. The company's capitalisation is about RON5.5bn. 

85.35% of the company is indirectly controlled by Vuza through CRC Alchemy Holding, based in Amsterdam, while the Romanian state, through the State Assets Management Authority, holds almost 9% of the share capital, according to Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) data.

Separately, Chimcomplex announced that the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance selected for further review three projects it had submitted under the GreenComplex strategy aimed at the production of hydrogen, industrial hydrogen (as a raw material) and fuel hydrogen (for heating). To finance the projects, Chimcomplex will issue bonds in the first part of 2022. The company has already selected Rothschild & Cie for advisory services.

On the occasion of its third Hydrogen Forum, the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance published a pipeline of projects that European industry is undertaking to create the European hydrogen economy on a large scale. It features more than 750 projects across Europe that range from clean hydrogen production to its use in industry, mobility, energy and buildings.

Russian retail consolidation continues as Lenta buys e-grocer Utkonos

One of Russia's mid-cap food retailers, Lenta, has announced its intentions to acquire the Utkonos e-grocery service for RUB20bn ($270mn) to expand its online market share and acquire unique competences and loyal customer base.

Serbia suspends plans for Rio Tinto’s lithium mine

Plans to build huge mine that would have turned Serbia into Europe's top lithium producer on hold after mass protests.

Erdogan follows latest ‘unbelievable’ rate cut with 50% boost to Turkey’s minimum wage

Analysts warn that amid lira crisis move to hike Turks’ earnings could add to rampant inflation. Market fears hyperinflation will take hold.

NEO: Avito becomes world’s most visited classified site

Russia’s Avito topped Similarweb’s list of most visited classified advertisement sites for November 2021, in a sign that emerging markets are taking the lead in this fast-growing sector.

Navalny wins Sakharov prize, but European Parliament spells his name wrong

The European Parliament awarded jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny with the prestigious Sakharov Prize for Freedom on December 15, but spelled both his name and the word “corruption” incorrectly on the certificate.

