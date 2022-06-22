Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink helps Bulgarian startup Agriniser raise funds

By bne IntelliNews June 22, 2022

SeedBlink, the Romanian-based investment platform specialising in funding and scaling technology startups in Europe, announced that it has launched a new funding round for Agriniser, a UK-based Bulgarian agritech company that has developed a digital marketplace to buy and sell grain.

The funds will be used to support the startup’s expansion plans, with the first goal to enter the Romanian market and acquire key talent.

The round of funding targets €500,000 and is led by Vitosha Venture Partners as lead investor with an investment of €200,000.

“Europe’s agri business, and the grain trade, in particular, experiences great market inefficiencies due to low digitalisation and transparency. Agriniser’s expert team and visionary product make them perfectly positioned to lead the inevitable transformation of this sector. We, at Vitosha Venture Partners, are thrilled to support them along the way,” said Stoyan Nedin, venture partner at Vitosha Venture Partners.

Agriniser is the second Bulgarian company to raise capital on the co-investing platform. Dronamics raised more than €900,000 in December 2021 as part of its €15mn mega-round led by Eleven Ventures.

SeedBlink is the fastest growing investment platform specialising in finding, vetting, funding and scaling European tech startups.

The company's vision is to shape Europe's tech future through an investment platform that has the reach of crowdfunding, the flexibility of angel investors and the structure of venture capital. It aims to open investments in start-ups to real people and do this by building a modern platform, a tech-savvy community, and the network and expertise to grow companies post-investment.

Individuals can create an account on SeedBlink and invest alongside VCs and angel investors with a small ticket size of as little as €2,500 or even €1,000 minimum ticket for members of the SeedBlink Club.

