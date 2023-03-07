Romanian PM’s new AI adviser runs into controversy

Romanian PM’s new AI adviser runs into controversy
Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the launch of his AI adviser, named Ion.
By bne IntelliNews March 7, 2023

The artificial intelligence (AI) ‘political adviser’ to Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, publicly unveiled earlier this month, has already run into controversy. 

The government's promotion of the adviser, named Ion, has been accused of using an image of a local school in Ciugud without permission. That comes on top of social media jibes and concerns about how Ion will collect and use data. 

Representatives from the city hall in Ciugud complained on Facebook about the use of the image and recommended that Ion study Romanian legislation and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations to avoid appropriating the work of others.

Ion was quick to apologise, although indicated that human, rather than artificial intelligence, was to blame. Ion said that it does not yet make videos and is assisted by a team of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make this project happen.

Ciuca introduced Ion on March 1, saying in a video presentation that Ion is the first assistant of its kind. Ion’s primary function is to scan social media platforms to provide the government with real-time information on what the population want.

According to the prime minister, Ion will "use technology and artificial intelligence to capture the opinions and desires” of the Romanian population by gathering data publicly available on social media platforms. 

"It is called ION and it will collect, from the public space, the opinions of Romanians on different topics of general interest. This way, the government will be able to consult the public opinion at any time on matters that are discussed at the executive level. The project is 100% Romanian, from the design, to the software conception and the construction of the hardware support,” he wrote on Facebook earlier this month.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

German investor to build €1bn PV panel factory in Romania

Gender gap persists in Emerging Europe’s industries of the future

bneGREEN: Rise in global CO2 emissions mostly offset by clean energy growth

Tech

How cryptocurrency mining froze a Kazakh city

Inhabitants of Ekibastuz who were left without heating on freezing winter days have a much different understanding of the term “crypto winter” than digital money enthusiasts.

Yettel Bulgaria urges competition watchdog to block sale of Bulsatcom to Slovenia Broadband

Commission for Protection of Competition has launched a probe into the deal to find out whether it would breach competition rules.

Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion

Funding round led by venture capital firm Eleven Ventures will support FlatAway's growth across Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Romanian PM introduces world’s first AI government adviser

AI assistant named ‘Ion’ to provide real-time information on the “opinions and desires” of the Romanian population.

Kazakh fintech star KASPI.kz posts 37% net revenue growth

Payment business Kaspi Pay records strong growth in transaction volume and active user base, with over 21mn users at end-2022.

How cryptocurrency mining froze a Kazakh city
7 hours ago
Yettel Bulgaria urges competition watchdog to block sale of Bulsatcom to Slovenia Broadband
10 hours ago
Bulgarian proptech FlatAway raises funds for international expansion
1 day ago
Romanian PM introduces world’s first AI government adviser
6 days ago
Kazakh fintech star KASPI.kz posts 37% net revenue growth
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  2. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    7 days ago
  3. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reaches Moscow
    7 days ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    7 days ago
  5. Earthquake jitters drive exodus from Istanbul
    5 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss