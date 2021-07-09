Romanian premier dismisses minister of finance

Romanian premier dismisses minister of finance
Florian Citu (left) said that he would take over the Ministry of Finance to “correct the mistakes”.
By bne IntelliNews July 9, 2021

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu has dismissed Minister of Finance Alexandru Nazare, claiming that his ministry lags on a large number of projects, including some essential for the absorption of European funds and for fighting tax evasion.

The decision followed the semi-annual evaluation of the ministers in his cabinet,  Citu explained. He said that he would take over the Ministry of Finance to “correct the mistakes”.

Citu said that he gave Nazare the chance to resign, but the former minister refused. Nazare in his turn denied any wrongdoing or underperformance at his ministry, outlining the targets he had met.

There is a political dimension of the scandal and there is an economic one to it.

In terms of politics, the dismissal causes even more bitter confrontation within the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL), where Nazare comes from.  Nazare’s dismissal may have a political motive –  his dismissal fuels the fierce battle between Citu and his rival, Ludovic Orban, for the leadership of the Liberal Party.

PNL party leader Ludovic Orban claims that he hasn’t approved the dismissal and furthermore that Citu failed to get the approval of the ruling coalition’s leading body, which discussed the dismissal earlier in the morning.

Citu claims that he has got the ruling coalition’s permit to dismiss Nazare. It looks clear that he considers he can already speak on the behalf of the Liberal Party and ignore Orban, who still is the party leader until the party congress on September 25.

Nazare said that he was informed about the negative evaluation of his activity a couple of days before, ahead of the country's eurobond issue.

Dismissing Nazare before the eurobond would have had a negative impact but dismissing him afterwards has an impact as well.

Citu claims Nazare underperformed on tasks related to fighting tax evasion – a key element of the fiscal consolidation strategy that everybody is expecting - while the European Commission has indicated October 15 as the deadline for the medium-term strategy, under the Excessive Deficit Procedure.

The opposition is also pressuring Citu and for this it makes use of the fiscal budgtary responsibility law that stipulates measures to be taken as the public debt to GDP ratio crosses the 50% benchmark (which must have happened already although the official data was not released yet).

Citu not appointing a replacement indicates that he might be willing to deal himself with this, given his past experience at the Ministry of Finance. And perhaps he hopes to bring more credibility to fiscal stabilisation. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave

wiiw raises its GDP forecast for 20 out of 23 countries in CEE

bneGREEN: What is green?

News

Kazakhstan’s golden man gets the Oliver Stone treatment

From the man who brought you Platoon, Wall Street and Born on the Fourth of July comes a blockbuster, new eight-part documentary series about… the former president of Kazakhstan.

Founder of Turkey’s Hepsiburada becomes country’s latest billionaire by listing her webstore

When Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada (HEPS) listed on Nasdaq on July1, it propelled its chairwoman and founder, Hanzade Dogan Boyner, to billionaire status

EU expected to launch WTO case against Russian Champagne labelling decision

The European Commission is considering launching a case in the WTO following Russia’s recent decision to authorise the label ‘Champagne’ only for Russian-produced sparkling wines.

Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament

EC President Ursula Von der Leyen demands that Hungary amend its paedophilia law or it will face legal action.

Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out

As the moratorium on personal bankruptcies that was introduced at the peak of the COVID pandemic expired, the number of personal bankruptcies in Russia more than doubled in 1H21

Kazakhstan’s golden man gets the Oliver Stone treatment
1 day ago
Founder of Turkey’s Hepsiburada becomes country’s latest billionaire by listing her webstore
1 day ago
EU expected to launch WTO case against Russian Champagne labelling decision
1 day ago
Hungary under 'concerted attack' over LGBTQ legislation at European Parliament
2 days ago
Russia's personal bankruptcies double in 1H21 as moratorium runs out
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    5 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    2 days ago
  3. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    10 days ago
  4. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    5 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    8 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    11 days ago
  2. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    5 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    26 days ago
  4. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    25 days ago
  5. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss