Russia and India are setting up direct oil payment channel

Russia and India are setting up direct oil payment channel
India is set to pay for Russian Urals Blend directly in rubles and rupees.
By bne IntelliNews April 3, 2022

Russian state development bank VEB.RF and the Reserve Bank of India have set up a direct payment channel as an alternative to SWIFT, Indian The Economic Times reported citing unnamed sources. Reportedly, the channel will serve transactions in rupee and rubles, most notably for Russian oil and gas.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, Indian oil refineries are continuing to buy heavily discounted Urals blend oil, as sanctions for the military invasion of Ukraine have had Western buyers shunning Russian crude. India is also looking to increase its imports of coking coal from Russia

Reportedly, the representatives of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and the Reserve Bank of India will meet at the beginning of April to come up with the regulatory and operational basis for direct cross-border trade and banking operations.

Separate reports from Bloomberg claimed that the discount for otherwise “toxic Russian oil” for India is now as wide as $35 per barrel of Urals blend crude. The first such discounted shipment could amount to 15mn barrels and could be paid directly in rubles between Rosneft and Indian Oil Corp. (IOC).

In 2021, oil from Russia accounted for 2% of India’s overall purchases from overseas, or about 33mn barrels.

Previously unconfirmed reports claimed that Indian Mangalore Refinery, Bharat Petroleum and Petrochemicals had also considered buying discounted Urals blend oil.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Wind and solar growth must accelerate to keep pace with demand for power

Moscow warns Islamist militant infiltration of Central Asia could 'export instability to Russia'

Turkmenistan: Berdimuhamedov passes the mantle (and phone)

News

$100bn copper investments needed to meet demand

As demand for electric vehicles, green tech and renewables grows, copper will become increasingly valuable over the next decade. To meet the projected supply gap for the metal, the world will need to invest $100bn in new mines by 2030.

Qatar pauses Russia investments

Qatar has become the most recent Gulf state to announce a pause on new investors in Russia.

Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban

Russia is reportedly mulling an export ban on uranium, used by the US to generate electricity. Unlike bans on other commodity exports (such as aluminium or palladium), this would probably not cause insuperable problems for US or the global market.

Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%

CNB still sees inflation as the bigger threat to the Czech economy, despite the growing evidence of stagflation.

Burnt mail-in-ballots for Hungary's election found in a Romanian landfill

Opposition suspect ethnic Hungarian parties in neighbouring countries of widespread fraud and call for postal ballots to be invalidated.

$100bn copper investments needed to meet demand
20 hours ago
Qatar pauses Russia investments
1 day ago
Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban
2 days ago
Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates to 5%
2 days ago
Burnt mail-in-ballots for Hungary's election found in a Romanian landfill
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    5 days ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    5 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    10 days ago
  4. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    3 days ago
  5. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    18 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    21 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    1 month ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    23 days ago
  4. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss