Russia fired missile carrying "dummy" nuclear warhead

Russia fired missile carrying
Does Russian missile with "dummy" nuclear warhead indicate Moscow is running low on stocks of such ordnance against Ukraine? / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London November 20, 2022

Russia fired a missile carrying a “dummy” nuclear warhead, Ukrinform reported on November 18.

The missile was shot down over Kyiv on November 17. Upon inspection, it was revealed that the KH-55 missile was initially intended to carry a nuclear warhead, but this had been removed and replaced with an imitation, Defence Express reported.

“Simply put: for this strike, the Orks (Russians) took at least one KH-55 from their "nuclear arsenal", "unscrewed" the nuclear warhead from this missile and replaced it with an empty "block" and fired [it] at Ukraine,” the Ukrainian publication wrote.



The discovery has raised a few questions. Typically, Russia uses KH-555s, a modified non-nuclear version of the KH-55 with standard explosives. However, the decision to modify a nuclear warhead could be a sign that Russia’s missile stockpiles are running low.

“There is a chance that the Russian Federation is running out of conventional missiles of KH-555 modification and they are using KH-55 instead. If a nuclear charge was taken out, does this mean Russian soldiers forgot to put a conventional warhead in its place? Or if a nuclear warhead was taken out, where is it now?” Technology.org wrote.

Moreover, the dummy missile could have been used to misguide Ukraine’s air defence systems. However, Moscow would previously use disposable objects to overwhelm air defence systems, such as drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, rather than missiles in short supply.

Currently there is no definitive answer. Nevertheless, there are other indicators that Russia is running low on missiles. Another missile shot down during the massive attack on November 15 was reportedly a KH-101 missile manufactured in the third quarter of this year. According to Defence Express, older missiles are fired first, then newer ones are launched.

“The Russians were forced to use the KH-55 for the attack, because the stocks of the newer winged KH-101, specifically for the conventional warhead (the option for delivering nuclear weapons has the designation KH-102), are running out,” the publication wrote.

Russia launched over 90 missiles on November 15, destroying 30 energy facilities and causing millions to lose power. It was the largest attack on Ukrainian infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Days later on November 17, Russia launched more missiles at gas facilities and enterprises in eastern Ukraine, Dnipro and Odesa. At the same time, four missiles and five Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv.

Related Content

Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington

News

Kyrgyzstan claims to be mulling end to graft-ridden customs service

But a contentious procurement law in the works has fuelled scepticism about government claims to be fighting corruption.

Hungary faces suspension of EU funds, according to German press reports

Budapest said to receive RRF funds but €7.5bn of Cohesion Funds will remain frozen.

Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington

Erdogan says ground offensive is next. Kurdish groups accuse Ankara of using Istanbul bombing as pretext for military incursion.

European Parliament calls for ‘reenergised’ enlargement process – but only for countries that back Russia sanctions

MEPs want accession completed by 2030 and a majority vote to approve new members, but say accession talks with Serbia should be halted if it doesn’t align with EU on sanctions.

Serbia and Kosovo reach agreement to end number plate dispute

Deal to ease tense situation in northern Kosovo, after EU High Commissioner Josep Borrell warned earlier this month of risk of a new conflict.

Kyrgyzstan claims to be mulling end to graft-ridden customs service
2 hours ago
Hungary faces suspension of EU funds, according to German press reports
3 hours ago
Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington
9 hours ago
European Parliament calls for ‘reenergised’ enlargement process – but only for countries that back Russia sanctions
11 hours ago
Serbia and Kosovo reach agreement to end number plate dispute
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  3. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east
    3 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    22 hours ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    23 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    24 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    24 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss