Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria

By bne IntelliNews July 16, 2023

Russia has declined a request by South Africa to abstain from sending President Vladimir Putin to the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg, according to South Africa’s deputy president.

The uncertainty surrounding Putin's attendance has been caused by an indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. The arrest warrant was issued in March 2023. According to the Rome Statute, all 123 member states of the ICC are obliged to detain and transfer Putin if he sets foot on their territory. South Africa is one of those 123 countries.

The summit is scheduled for August 22-24.

Speaking to South Africa’s Mail & Guardian, Deputy President Paul Mashatile explained the issues that are brought about by the country’s obligations to the ICC.

"We understand we are bound by the Rome Statute but we can’t invite someone and then you arrest them. You can understand our dilemma,” Mashatile said.

“We would be happy if he doesn’t come. But we didn’t take a view to say we are not inviting you. We said you are invited but there is this situation. I would say maybe give us a week, we should be able to know how we are going to manage this.”

South Africa had proposed that Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lead the delegation instead of Putin at the BRICS summit.

There have also been suggestions that the summit could be held online. However, despite the ICC warrant against Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa remains committed to holding an in-person summit. Mashatile revealed that Brazil, India, China and South Africa all oppose the idea of a virtual summit, while India and Brazil have rejected the proposal to move the 2023 summit to China.

“We had three options: one was that he shouldn’t come and that he should delegate; the second was that maybe we should have it virtually. No member of BRICS is happy with virtual. They want to be physical. India was amenable,” Mashatile said. “Then we said maybe somebody should take over. We must get another country to chair. We thought maybe China because they were supposed to host BRICS during Covid-19. China did not refuse but they said that ‘we want to hear what others say’.” 

