Russia launches Sputnik-Lite one-shot vaccine with 80% efficacy

Russia launches Sputnik-Lite one-shot vaccine with 80% efficacy
Russia launches the Sputnik-Lite one-shot vaccination that has a 80% efficacy and is ideal for fighting the infection in countries suffering from major outbreaks
By bne IntelliNews May 7, 2021

Russia has launched the one-shot Sputnik-Lite anti-coronavirus vaccine on May 6 that it claims has a 79.4% efficacy, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a press release.  

The vaccine will be largely sent to other countries that are suffering from the pandemic and are undersupplied by vaccines.  

The questions as to Sputnik V’s safety and efficacy were laid to rest by a peer-reviewed report in leading British medical journal The Lancet in February that confirmed the Russian drug was safe and had an efficacy rate of over 91% .

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said Sputnik-Lite, a slimmed-down vaccine developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute, costs less than $10 a dose – about half the cost of the western alternatives. RDIF said the shot is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, adding that the vaccine allows countries to immunise large numbers of people in a short amount of time and is particularly suited to dealing with the emergencies currently unfolding in countries like Brazil and India.  

The international distribution of Sputnik V has become highly politicised. The US in particular is worried by the soft power wins that Russia has been scoring from making its vaccine widely available to developing countries that cannot source western-made vaccines.  

A report by the US medical authorities admitted that the US State Department had pressured Brazil into refusing the desperately needed Sputnik V vaccine because it was from a “malign state,” the Brazilian press reported.

 

Brazil is in the midst of the worse epidemic in South America and over 400,000 people have died. Nevertheless, the medical authorities there failed to certify Sputnik V, despite admitting it was “safe,” as the RDIF had not submitted enough data to the regulator. Despite the US State Department’s successful efforts to block Sputnik V delivery to Brazil, the US did not offer to share any vaccines from its own stockpile, even though the immunisation programme is well advanced and the US reportedly has enough vaccine to inoculate its entire population twice over.  

Several other countries in South America, including Russian ally Venezuela, have accepted supplies of Sputnik V and are rolling out mass immunisation programmes.

Based on its flagship Sputnik V, the RDIF said late-stage Phase III trials involving 7,000 people were underway in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Ghana, among other countries for Sputnik-Lite. Interim results were expected later this month. Phase I and Phase II results found the shot demonstrated safety for all subjects and no serious adverse events were registered, according to the RDIF.  

“The single dose regimen solves the challenge of immunising large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster,” Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF, said in a statement.

“The Sputnik-Lite vaccine will be exported to our international partners to help increase the rate of vaccinations in a number of countries in the face of the ongoing fight with the pandemic and new strains of coronavirus,” Dmitriev added.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey's "crazy" canal would impact Eurasian trade, geopolitics

Russians Services PMI remains a strong 55.2 in April but slowed a little from March, optimism for the rest of the year high

Russian ice cream consumption to hit new record of 3.1kg per person

News

Poland’s system of disciplining judges violates EU law, says CJEU advisor

Advocates General says disciplinary measures could damage judges’ independence by allowing the government to punish them for their rulings.

US Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv with promises of support and veiled rebukes for slow reform progress

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukraine’s top politicians in a show of solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

Bulgarian businessman claims PM screened sexual assault video to intimidate him

Boyko Borissov denied accusations of links to extortion and torture made by businessman Svetoslav Ilchovski in damning testimony to parliament committee.

High representative warns Bosnian Serb leaders seek to split country

Valentin Inzko told the UN Security Council the challenge to Bosnia’s once multiethnic society is led by the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik.

Liechtenstein prince suspected of poaching after shooting biggest bear in Romania

The Romania National Environmental Guard is investigating the killing of a large brown bear that activists allege was illegally shot by a Liechtenstein prince during a hunt in the Carpathian Mountains.

Poland’s system of disciplining judges violates EU law, says CJEU advisor
14 hours ago
US Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv with promises of support and veiled rebukes for slow reform progress
15 hours ago
Bulgarian businessman claims PM screened sexual assault video to intimidate him
1 day ago
High representative warns Bosnian Serb leaders seek to split country
1 day ago
Liechtenstein prince suspected of poaching after shooting biggest bear in Romania
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    7 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Russian economy makes a stronger than expected recovery
    3 days ago
  4. Hungary turns down EU's €9.4bn recovery fund credit line
    7 days ago
  5. CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans
    1 day ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    18 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    24 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    24 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    2 days ago
  5. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss