Russia resumes oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary but imports to Czechia remain halted

Russia resumes oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary but imports to Czechia remain halted
MOL is dependent on Russian oil from the Druzhba pipeline. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 11, 2022

The Druzhba [Friendship] pipeline is resuming the transfer of oil to Slovakia and Hungary following MOL Group’s payment to Ukraine for the Russian oil transit. However, imports are still halted to Czechia, local media report, after Russian oil company Transneft cut the oil flow westwards, blaming sanctions for blocking transit payments. 

Slovnaft and its parent company Hungarian MOL Group announced on Tuesday they had initiated talks to make payments to Ukrainian operator Ukrtransnafta; news followed on Wednesday that Ukraine had received transit payments that Slovnaft and MOL Group had made on behalf of the Russian Transneft.  

Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said it had restarted pumping oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline on August 10, after the pipeline was closed down a day earlier in a payment dispute, the spokesman for the company Igor Dyomin told PRIME.

The oil flow was stopped because Transneft claimed that its Ukrainian counterpart Ukrtransnafta had been unable to receive transit fees due to Western sanctions. Transneft sent the fees, but Ukrtransnafta sent it back. Dyomin now confirms that Ukraine had confirmed having received the payment for Russian oil transit.

Slovak Minister of Industry Richard Sulik described the situation as an administrative glitch unrelated to politics. 

“It is not a fault of Ukrainians or Russians”, said Sulik and cited a decision made in “a smaller office of a bank in Portugal or Belgium where they did not administer the payment” because this office considered administering the Transneft payment a breach of sanctions. 

Sulik said that this was the fourth time a disruption like that had occurred since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that the current payments by Slovnaft to enable the transit are a temporary solution to maintain the flow during August.

Flow further west to Czechia has not been resumed, however. “Disruption of the imports from the Druzhba pipeline does not limit the operations of Czech refineries”, said Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Josef Sikela on Twitter, adding that reserves contain oil for several days and that the country is working with Poland to begin imports into Czechia. 

In Czechia, Druzhba’s client is a Czech company Unipetrol controlled by Polish group PKN Orlen. Other alternative options of oil imports to Czechia include the use of the TAL pipeline from the Italian port city of Trieste, informed the Czech state pipeline operator Mero,  a shareholder in TAL Group. 

Head of Mero Jaroslav Pantucek said the situation is not as serious as it looks. “Transneft confirmed supplies for the coming months. I think we are witnessing a negotiation game between individual parties”, he told Czech daily DenikN.  

The EU agreed to halt imports of Russian oil by December 5, 2022, but Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia were exempted from the embargo due to their limited options to find alternatives for Russian imports, effectively keeping Druzhba operations in place. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Germany’s nuclear crunch challenges green future

COMMENT: Can Russia pivot its European gas sales to Asia?

Perspectives | Beijing and Moscow clash over Kazakhstan’s oil

News

Gunman kills 11 people in Montenegro after family conflict

Gunman randomly shot passers-by on the street including children before being shot dead by police.

bneGREEN: Germany’s nuclear crunch challenges green future

Support for nuclear power has surged in Germany as the government ponders how to keep the lights and heating on this winter while meeting demand from industry, despite likely vastly reduced imports of Russian gas.

Entain buys Croatia’s SuperSport as it expands into Emerging Europe

LSE-listed Entain acquires Croatian gaming and sportsbook operator SuperSport Group in a deal that values the company at €920m.

Government claims three quarters of foreign companies in Russia are still working

The Kremlin has now banned companies in the financial, fuel and energy sectors from leaving the country.

Moldova says it won't be able to make next payment to Gazprom

Failure to make the up-front payment may result in disruption of gas supplies in the first days of September.

Gunman kills 11 people in Montenegro after family conflict
1 hour ago
bneGREEN: Germany’s nuclear crunch challenges green future
1 day ago
Entain buys Croatia’s SuperSport as it expands into Emerging Europe
1 day ago
Government claims three quarters of foreign companies in Russia are still working
2 days ago
Moldova says it won't be able to make next payment to Gazprom
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago
  4. Academic sheds light on Rahmon regime’s attempts to crush the Pamiris
    6 days ago
  5. Can we trust Russia’s economic statistics?
    5 days ago
  1. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    5 days ago
  3. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    19 days ago
  4. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    15 days ago
  5. The Guardian confirms aspects of the controversial Amnesty International report on Ukraine’s alleged war crimes
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss