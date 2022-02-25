Russia’s billionaires lose $40bn in one day

Russia’s billionaires lose $40bn in one day
Oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Arkady Rotenburg were among the biggest losers.
By bne IntelIiNews February 25, 2022

Russia’s richest men lost $40bn as a consequence of the collapse of the stock market on Thursday, February 24 after Russia began a sweeping invasion of Ukraine, according to Forbes.

Following news of Russian forces attacking Ukraine from the north, east and south, Russia’s markets went into freefall. The Moscow and St Petersburg exchanges halted trading, the Central Bank banned short positions, and the ruble devalued rapidly, dropping to 85 rubles to the US dollar at one point.

The stock market crash saw Russian exchanges lose around a third of their value by midday on Thursday, while shares of Russian companies listed on London’s LSE plummeted by around 70%.

Lukoil’s president Vagit Alekperov lost the most, with $5bn wiped off his fortune in 24 hours.

Sanctions also contributed to the losses. Co-owners of natural gas supplier Novatek Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Michelson lost almost $8bn in total after coming under British sanctions.

Co-owner of metallurgical giant Norilsk Nickel Volodymyr Potanin lost $3.3bn, with his fortune dropping to $24.6bn.

The prices of safe haven commodities like gold and oil surged as investors flocked to traditional hedges against volatility.

Russia’s markets have since begun to stabilise, and the ruble is currently trading at around 83 to the US dollar. But the collapse has sent stock markets back to roughly the levels they were trading at in 2016, in a sign that the news will significantly hamper Russia’s growth.

More sanctions are anticipated from Western countries in the days to come, including possibly on Vladimir Putin himself.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia won’t join sanctions against Russia

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Back to the Cold War

Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine

News

Serbia won’t join sanctions against Russia

President Aleksandar Vucic expresses support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity but won’t join West in sanctioning Russia.

Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine

Mongolian officials unlikely to state opposition to Ukraine invasion, given Kremlin's stranglehold on gasoline provision. Mongolia imports 98% of automobile fuel from Russia.

Hungarian prime minister fails to call Russian invasion an aggression

Viktor Orban stresses that Hungary must stay out of the military conflict, and warns that the opposition would endanger the country's gas and energy supplies and utility price cuts.

Hungary remains "partly free" in latest Freedom House report

The latest ranking by the US-based NGO marks the eighth consecutive year of decline.

Refugees start to flee from Ukraine to neighbouring countries

Ukraine’s neighbours are preparing for the arrival of a wave of refugees following the Russian invasion of the country.

Serbia won’t join sanctions against Russia
4 hours ago
Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
10 hours ago
Hungarian prime minister fails to call Russian invasion an aggression
17 hours ago
Hungary remains "partly free" in latest Freedom House report
18 hours ago
Refugees start to flee from Ukraine to neighbouring countries
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    1 day ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  3. Lithuania declares state of emergency, asks Nato to invoke Article 4
    1 day ago
  4. Ukraine wakes up to war
    1 day ago
  5. Pro-Russian Democratic Front paralyses Montenegro with road blockades
    1 day ago
  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    1 day ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    17 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    29 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss