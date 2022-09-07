Russia’s car sales down 62% in August, recovery in AvtoVaz

Russia’s car sales down 62% in August, recovery in AvtoVaz
Car sales in Russia were down 62% y/y. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2022

The sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia in August dropped by 62% year-on-year to 41,700 vehicles (chart), according to the Association of European Businesses.

In 8M22 overall 0.4mn vehicles were sold, down 61% y/y. However, in August alone in month-on-month terms some recovery was seen as sales were up 29% compared to July. (chart)

As followed by bne IntelliNewsthe sanctions for the military invasion of Ukraine have brought the Russian car market screeching to a halt. Due to shortages of imported components most Russian car manufacturing has effectively stalled and the car market is expected to contract by at least 50% this year.  However, Lada models of Russian largest car maker AvtoVaz accounted for almost half of the sales in August, which is attributed to the launch of state-discounted car lease support.

On the back of the programme AvtoVaz boosted its rock-bottom sales and showed only 7% decline to 18,000 vehicles. The company increased its market share to 43% in the reporting month.

Under sanctions the Lada Granta and the 2022 Lada Niva Legend models are currently being produced in "simplified" versions and are missing many of the standard accessories and only recently have resumed the installation of airbags.

AvtoVaz was effectively nationalised after its largest shareholder French carmaker Renault handed over its stake in the company to the state for one ruble.

Kommersant daily also reminds that August is a seasonally favourable month for car sales.
While Kia remained one of the best-sellers in Russia, its sales dropped by 77% to 4,000 vehicles. At the same time, Chinese Haval saw its sales expand by 26% to 2,900 vehicles and was the third-highest selling model in August.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Proposed gas price cap prompts EU discord and Russian threats

Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction

ING: ECB hikes by a historic 75bp, more hikes in the works

Data

Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the most optimistic forecast for this year’s economic performance of any government yet, saying that there will be no budget deficit and that economic contraction will be no more than 2.5% on September 7.

Hungarian inflation jumps to 24-year high in August

Hungary’s annualised CPI accelerated to 15.6% from 13.7% in July.

Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July

The output of Hungary's industrial sector rose 4.0% y/y in July, picking up from a 1.5% increase in the previous month.

Romania’s unexpected Q2 economic growth driven by services and piling-up inventory

Romania’s GDP increased by 5.3% y/y in Q2, driven by the services sector and a significant increase in inventory.

Russia-China trade up by a third this year, on course for $200bn

Russo-Chinese trade turnover was up by 31.4% in the first eight months of this year to $117bn and is on course to hit $200bn, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on September 7.

Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction
8 hours ago
Hungarian inflation jumps to 24-year high in August
10 hours ago
Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July
1 day ago
Romania’s unexpected Q2 economic growth driven by services and piling-up inventory
1 day ago
Russia-China trade up by a third this year, on course for $200bn
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    1 day ago
  3. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    1 day ago
  4. S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap
    2 days ago
  5. EM debt crisis around the corner
    1 day ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    28 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 month ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    23 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss