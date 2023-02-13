Russia’s CBR defies Kremlin, keeps 7.5% rate with hawkish guidance

Russia’s CBR defies Kremlin, keeps 7.5% rate with hawkish guidance
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 13, 2023

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 7.5% at the first policy meeting of 2023 on February 10, amid reports that Kremlin is exerting pressure on the regulator for monetary stimulus to spur stagnant consumer demand.

The decision of the CBR is in line with consensus expectations. This marks the third consecutive meeting at which CBR has left the rate unchanged. The key interest rate has remained flat at 7.5% since October, after the CBR cut it six times after the emergency hike to 20% amid the launch of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. 

RBC business daily reminds that in the earlier parallel setup of low visibility on key macro parameters and high uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic the regulator acted similarly, cutting the rate to 4.25% and holding it flat for eight months.

"The current rate of price growth is accelerating, while remaining moderate in terms of sustainable components. Inflation expectations of households and businesses have declined, but remain at elevated levels,” the CBR commented on the inflation.

As of February 6, it estimated that inflation stood at 11.8% year on year compared with 12.7% in mid-December 2022 and 11.9% for 2022 overall. 

While the government was reportedly alarmed by inflation slowing down due to stagnant demand at the end of 2022, the first data of 2023 revealed a record-high budget deficit due to massive spending for Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. This could be speeding up inflation again.

bne IntelliNews suggested that the CBR is unlikely to cave in to reported Kremlin pressure to send dovish monetary signals to spur growth, let alone cut the key interest rate from the current 7.5%, unless the government gets it fiscal act together.

This was confirmed after the policy meeting as the regulator signalled that it was not the time yet to support demand through lower interest rates, commenting that the “dynamics of economic activity are better than the CBR’s October forecast” and that “although the population remains cautious in consumer behaviour, there are signs of recovery in consumer activity".

The analysts surveyed by RBC believe that the main pro-inflationary factors that could influence the CBR’s decision and lead to monetary tightening despite Kremlin’s demands are an increased budget deficit and the impact of the oil embargo on Russian crude. They do not rule out that the CBR will act decisively should the government not resolve the fiscal issues and hike the rate as early as March.

Moreover, the CBR changed the wording of its closely watched press-release and said that it "will assess the feasibility of raising the key rate at the next meetings" in case of increased pro-inflation risks. This is a hawkish signal for higher interest rates that it did not give in December 2022.

"If the budget deficit widens further, pro-inflationary risks will increase and tighter monetary policy may be required," the Central Bank stressed, warning that "on the medium-term horizon, the balance of risks is still skewed towards pro-inflationary risks", specifically referring to "strengthening external trade and financial restrictions" that could weaken demand for Russian export goods and help accelerate price growth through the ruble exchange rate. 

The CBR’s communications “were far more hawkish than expected as it talked about a further build-up of inflation risks and the possibility of hiking interest rates. We had flagged that the risks were skewed in this direction and at least a 50 basis points rate hike now looks likely in Q2,” Capital Economics commented.

The CBR also remains concerned about labour shortages as a result of the mobilisation of military reservists last September, the Capital Economic analysts believe.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eurozone’s industrial production ends 2022 on a lousy note

Nato chief sounds alarm on ammo shortage and urges members to invest in munitions production

ING: Share of Russian metal grows in LME warehouses

Data

Eurozone’s industrial production ends 2022 on a lousy note

Battered by the polycrisis in 2022 , the Eurozone’s industrial production ended the year with a nasty contraction of 1.1% m/m in December, Oxford Economics reports.

Romania’s industry sees toughest post-covid contraction in Q4

Industrial activity was particularly subdued in energy-intensive sectors such as metals and chemicals.

Polish economic growth dwindles to 0.3% y/y in Q4

In q/q terms, GDP declined 2.4% in Q4 after managing growth of 1% q/q in the third quarter.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 17.1% in January

Inflation is still at a high level but is expected to continue to slow in 2023.

Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation in January to 26%

Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation last month, Ukraine Business News reported on February 10.

Eurozone’s industrial production ends 2022 on a lousy note
13 hours ago
Romania’s industry sees toughest post-covid contraction in Q4
21 hours ago
Polish economic growth dwindles to 0.3% y/y in Q4
21 hours ago
North Macedonia’s annual inflation slows to 17.1% in January
1 day ago
Ukraine saw a slowdown in inflation in January to 26%
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    24 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    21 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss