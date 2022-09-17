Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%

Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%
CBR Governor Elvira Nabiullina / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 17, 2022

The Board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to cut the key interest rate by 50 basis points (bp) to 7.5% at its policy meeting of September 16, making a sixth consecutive cut, but slowing the pace of monetary easing in line with expectations.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, in July the CBR continued its aggressive rate-cutting cycle, slashing rates by another 150bp to 8%, well below pre-war levels.

The CBR more than doubled the interest rate to 20% on February 28, a few days after Russian forces crossed the border into Ukraine, to contain the inevitable shock to the currency and to contain soaring inflation. The fast action seems to have worked, as inflation had begun to fall from its peak of 17.8% in April to 15.9% in June (chart).

For the upcoming meeting of September 13, nine out of twelve economists in the Bloomberg survey predicted that the CBR would slow down the rate-cutting to a 50bp drop to 7.5%.

"The current rate of increase in consumer prices remains low, contributing to a further slowdown in annual inflation. This is due to both the impact of a set of one-off factors and subdued consumer demand. The dynamics of business activity are shaping up better than the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) had anticipated in July," the regulator commented in a press release that accompanied the latest interest rate decision.

This wording of the statement confirms previous reports that speculated that the CBR is paying more attention to economic recovery and activity, apart from watching inflation.

As far as inflation is concerned, the latest weekly data suggested that despite local spikes in consumer prices, the deflationary trend is far from being over. Indeed, the CBR has improved its inflation forecast, anticipating 11-13% annual consumer price growth for 2022 versus the previous forecast of 12%-15%, while still expecting inflation to return to a 4% target in 2024.

Still, the CBR decided to moderate the pace of monetary cutting due to deflation slowing down and inflation expectations of the population heating up in September from 12% to 12.5%.

"The decline in the overall inflation rate was largely due to the ongoing correction of prices for goods and services after their surge in March. The exchange rate dynamics of the ruble and the generally subdued dynamics of consumer demand contributed to this. An additional disinflationary factor was the expansion of supply on some commodity markets amid continued external and domestic export restrictions," the CBR commented.

As far as further key interest rate decisions until the end of 2022, the CBR said it will "make further decisions on the key rate taking into account the actual and expected dynamics of inflation relative to the target,” while guiding for “neutral monetary conditions”.

The CBR still has another two meetings scheduled in 2022 for October and December, and the analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and by RBC business portal expect the key interest rate to decline to 6.5%-7%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey’s $24bn question

IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast

INTERVIEW: "We are focused on supporting Ukrainian businesses and government needs" – Dimitar Bogov, EBRD

News

Thousands join anti-government protest in Moldova

Opponents of President Maia Sandu and Moldova’s reformist government increase pressure amid high inflation and stagnating economy.

Albania’s ex-president Meta reported to prosecutors over ‘outrageous’ spending on beauty treatments

Lawyer accuses Meta and his family of money laundering in one of a series of corruption accusations made since presidential term ended in July.

Police and anti-LGBT protesters clash in Belgrade as EuroPride march goes ahead

Last minute government decision allowed Pride march to proceed through Serbian capital after earlier ban.

Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on

Around 120,000 people evacuated from homes in area of Kyrgyzstan where fierce fighting is ongoing. Heavy exchanges of gunfire and shelling.

Woman who died after ‘hijab’ arrest by Iran’s morality police buried amid protests

Chants of ‘Death to the dictator’ heard as Mahsa Amini, allegedly beaten by officers, is laid to rest. Authorities appear to throttle internet.

Thousands join anti-government protest in Moldova
2 hours ago
Albania’s ex-president Meta reported to prosecutors over ‘outrageous’ spending on beauty treatments
12 hours ago
Police and anti-LGBT protesters clash in Belgrade as EuroPride march goes ahead
1 day ago
Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on
2 days ago
Woman who died after ‘hijab’ arrest by Iran’s morality police buried amid protests
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    6 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region
    3 days ago
  4. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    4 days ago
  5. PANNIER: At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, watch the action on the sidelines
    5 days ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    6 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    29 days ago
  4. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    19 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss