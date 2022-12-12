Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October

According to preliminary data from the CBR, Russia posted a current account surplus of $10.3bn in November, down from $17.7bn in October and $16.5bn last November, but much higher than the surpluses seen in November of 2019 and 2020. (chart)
This brought the current account surplus over 11M22 to $225.7bn. The narrowing of the current account surplus in November was attributable to the goods and services surplus, which shrank to $12.7bn from $19.3bn in October due to lower oil and gas exports and a recovery in imports. This put the goods and services surplus over 11M22 at $269.8bn. With all that being said, the current account data is subject to revision.
“The 11M22 data was generally in line with our expectations. We anticipate a current account surplus of around $10bn in December as well. This would bring the surplus over the full year to $235bn. Next year, we expect the current account surplus to shrink to $120bn due to higher imports and lower exports,” Sber said in a note.
The CBR said in its comments:
|
Billions of US dollars
|
Aggregates
|
QI 2022
|
QII 2022
|
QIII 2022 (estimate)
|
Jan—Nov 2022 (estimate)
|
Jan—Nov 2021
|
Current account
|
69.8
|
76.7
|
51.2
|
225.7
|
108.6
|
Balance on goods and services
|
79.3
|
90.3
|
68.2
|
269.8
|
145.5
|
Balance on primary and secondary income
|
-9.5
|
-13.6
|
-17.1
|
-44.2
|
-36.9
Source: CBR