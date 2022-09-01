Russia’s GDP contraction slows to 4.3% in July

Russia’s GDP contraction slows to 4.3% in July
The pace of Russia's economic contraction is slowing as the economy continues to recover from the shock of sanctions. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 1, 2022

Russia’s GDP contracted by 4.3% year on year in July 2022, moderating the decline of 4.9% y/y seen in June, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Economic Development. To remind, for 2Q22 overall GDP contracted by 4%.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, GDP forecasts for Russia hit by Western sanctions following the military invasion of Ukraine have been improved across the board. (chart) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Russia’s economy is doing better than expected, upgrading its forecast for the contraction anticipated this year to -6% from -8%.

Reportedly, the Ministry of Economic Development is preparing a revised macroeconomic forecast for 2022, upgrading the GDP decline expectations to 4.2% from the previously forecast 7.8% contraction.

In the meantime in July, main support to GDP came from extraction that increased by 0.9% y/y growth in July (versus 1.4% y/y in June), with construction growth accelerating to 6.6% y/y and agriculture posting 0.8% y/y growth.

“The more surprising news from yesterday’s macro statistics was that of fixed capital investments, which delivered 7.8% y/y growth in 1H22, implying 4.1% y/y growth in 2Q22,” BCS Global Markets commented on September 1. Notably, the labour market remained tight with the unemployment rate staying within 4%.

Still, BCS GM warns that a number of industries continue to suffer from unfavourable external environments and high uncertainty domestically. Wholesale and retail trade posted 25.4% y/y and 8.8% y/y contraction in July respectively.

“The recession evolves slower, but risks are high. In July, a number of macro indicators showed improvement in Russia’s economic landscape; however, its concentration in few sectors (one of which is mining) implies high instability and downside risks, especially related to deterioration in the energy sector,” BCS GM commented.

Related Content

BOOK REVIEW: Climate change on the Arctic treeline

Kazakhstan's Tokayev to call snap presidential election

Moldova summons Russian diplomat over Lavrov threat

Data

Polish manufacturers go deeper in recession mode in August as PMI sinks to 27-month low

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 1.2 points to 40.9 in August, the fourth time in a row when the index fell below the 50-point mark.

Russia’s PMI hits highest since invasion in August

The seasonally adjusted S&P Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 51.7 points in August 2022, above the no-change mark indicating expansion, up from 50.3 in July and showing the strongest improvement in manufacturing.

PMI shows Turkish manufacturing in August hindered by lack of new orders, softening demand in Europe

Survey shows clearly challenging market conditions, with weakness in both domestic and export markets.

Poland’s inflation shocks with 16.1% y/y rate in August

The August flash reading makes yet another hike of the central bank’s reference interest rate more likely next week.

Russian population's inflation expectation rose in August to 12% for the next 12 months

The population’s expectations for inflation rose in August to 12% on average from 10.8% a month earlier in the coming 12 months against the actual rate of 15.1% recorded in July.

Dismiss