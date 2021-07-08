Russia's inflation up to record 6.5% in June

Russia's inflation up to record 6.5% in June
Russia's inflation up to record 6.5% in June
By bne IntelliNews July 8, 2021

Russia's annual consumer price inflation (CPI) in June 2021 accelerated to 6.5% year on year in June 2021, up from 6% y/y seen in May and 5.5% y/y in April, according to the latest data by RosStat, confirming the previous estimates based on weekly data.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, inflation defied expectations and reached 6% in May, while inflationary expectations remain elevated.

Inflation in June heat up further and reached 5-year high and exceeded consensus market expectations that stood at 6.4% y/y. Core CPI also climbed from 6% y/y in May to 6.5% y/y (0.8% month on month) in June, beating consensus estimates (0.6% m/m and 6.3% y/y, respectively).

Food inflation continued to accelerate to 7.9% y/y beating April’s peak, with fruits and vegetables (11% y/y in June versus 8% y/y in May), as well as meat and poultry (11.5% y/y), fish and seafood (9% y/y), being the main drivers.

Within the non-food segment, the main driver continued to be construction materials (24% y/y in June versus 16% y/y in May), which is likely to maintain pressure on ADD In services, inflation accelerated to 4% y/y in June from 3.3% y/y in May.

"If accounting for base effects, inflationary pressures intensified further in June," Sova Capital commented on July 8.

The re-acceleration of inflation comes from food items due to higher global food prices, with certain categories of the non-food segment (especially, construction materials), and a demand-supply mismatch in travel services reflecting difficulties in tourism due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sova believes.

"Going forward, we do not rule out a further rise in inflation given that not all of the supply chain disruptions were reflected in the non-food segment," Sova analysts warn.

The Bell cites Alfa Capital analysts as warning that inflationary pressures could be further intensified ahead of the parliamentary elections in September, with the possible increase in pre-election social spending by the government and tighter control over food prices.

All these factors could keep inflation ahead of the 2016 highs and reaching 6.7-6.9% y/y in August-September with 2011 CPI at 6.2% y/y, on Sova's estimates. The analysts also remind that the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) decision is likely to be skewed towards a larger rate hike, with 25-100bp hike on the table for the July policy board meeting.

The board of the CBR at the policy meeting of June 11 resolved to raise the key interest rate by 50bp to 5.5%, in line with expectations, and gave a clear guidance for further monetary tightening. But the persisting inflationary pressures have the market anticipating a more aggressive hike in July, possibly by as much as 100bp (basis points).

VTB Capital on July 8 argues that June's CPI shock in fruits & vegetables and accommodation services is transitory, whereas price pressures in construction items are to remain persistent.

While VTBC analysts raise the 2021 inflation forecast to 6.2% y/y, they still expect the CPI run rate to gradually decelerate to target-consistent levels by the end of 2021. VTBC expects the CBR to raise the key policy rate to 6.5% by 2021, adding +50bp at the next meeting in July.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s Watcom shopping index catching up with 2019 in July

bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave

ING: Russian inflation hits 6.5%, and can go higher

Data

Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn

Ukraine’s gross international reserves increased by $0.52bn, or 1.9%, to $28.36bn to 4.3 months of import cover in June, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on July 6.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index catching up with 2019 in July

Russia’s Watcom shopping index that measures foot traffic in the capital’s leading malls continues to close the gap on the pre-crisis 2019 levels but is still running at least 10% behind that level, according to Watcom’s latest numbers.

Hungary’s CPI rises to 5.3% in May

Inflation hit a new record for this year, and the highest figure since end-2012.

Consumer prices up 2.7% in June 2021 y/y in Latvia

In June 2021, the average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 2.7% y/y, the Central Statistical Bureau said on July 8.

Estonia’s industrial production volumes up 16% on year in May 2021

Industrial production volumes increased by 15.9% in May 2021, y/y. Production increased by 7% in energy and 18% in manufacturing, but decreased by 13% in mining.

Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in June to $28.36bn
1 day ago
Russia’s Watcom shopping index catching up with 2019 in July
1 day ago
Hungary’s CPI rises to 5.3% in May
1 day ago
Consumer prices up 2.7% in June 2021 y/y in Latvia
1 day ago
Estonia’s industrial production volumes up 16% on year in May 2021
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    5 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    2 days ago
  3. Montenegro aims to become EU member in 2024
    10 days ago
  4. Taliban sweep through northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to flee across border to Tajikistan
    5 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    8 days ago
  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    11 days ago
  2. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    5 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    26 days ago
  4. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    25 days ago
  5. Murat Ulker still Turkey’s richest billionaire says Forbes
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss