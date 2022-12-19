Russia’s VTB bank defies US sanctions on Iran with cross-border Iranian rials transfers

Russia’s VTB bank defies US sanctions on Iran with cross-border Iranian rials transfers
VTB is the first Russian bank to open Iranian floodgates in rial transfers / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews December 19, 2022

VTB, the Kremlin’s second-largest bank, has announced it will launch cross-border bank transfers in Iranian rials, in direct contravention of US sanctions, Kommersant newspaper reported on December 19.

Retail and commercial account holders of VTB will be able to transfer amounts of up to $300,000 (RUB20mn) in an equivalent rial (IRR) amounts.

According to the bank, all transfers will pay a 1% commission at a minimum of RUB15,000 with funds credited to an Iranian bank account on the next business day.

“Cross-border transfers are available both in favour of individuals and legal entities in compliance with the requirements of currency legislation” the bank noted in its press release.

Customers will need to open a new Iranian rial account with VTB by purchasing currency from the bank via its mobile application. Transactions can also be done via depositing rials in VTB branches.

“We have become the first bank to implement international money transfers to Iran and, taking into account the strengthening of business ties, the growth of economic cooperation and the development of tourism, we expect that they will be in demand” the bank added.

VTB has past experience with dealing with bank transfers with Iran but was fined $9.5mn by the US for violating bank sanctions in 2014.

Earlier in November, the bank announced it was shutting down operations in London after a “100+ year history” in the City of London, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The London operation, which can trace its lineage back to Tsarist times via its Moscow Narodny subsidiary based near Cannon Street since the Revolution in 1917, has been a prestigious calling card for the Kremlin in the UK.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control penalised Bank of Moscow (a VTB subsidiary) for authorising 69 financial transfers, worth roughly $41mn, for a Russian subsidiary of Iran's Bank Melli between 2008 and 2009.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Britain reportedly to designate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist

PANNIER: How Putin may have leant on Turkmenistan to spike gas-for-Europe plan

Apocalypse 2050: World on course for 15% GDP fall

News

McDonald’s revokes licence of Bosnian franchise after series of scandals

Closure reportedly follows disputes concerning unpaid rent and alleged political involvement.

Croatia’s government threatens to blacklist retailers who hike prices during switch to euro

Economy minister says vendors won't get away with hiking prices after euro adoption, but retailers blame high inflation for price increases.

Kyrgyzstan presses ahead with prosecution of border deal critics despite hunger strike

Making an example of group looks like attempt to put indefinite end to Kyrgyzstan’s periodic cycle of extra-parliamentary regime changes.

Belarus Corruption Watch: How companies in Central Asia help Belarus bypass Western sanctions

In a recent investigation, the Belarusian Investigative Centre has detailed how Belarusian wood working suppliers use Central Asian countries to circumvent EU sanctions.

Britain reportedly to designate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist

Move appears to be response to arrest by Iranian regime of seven people with links to UK amid anti-government protests.

McDonald’s revokes licence of Bosnian franchise after series of scandals
1 day ago
Croatia’s government threatens to blacklist retailers who hike prices during switch to euro
1 day ago
Kyrgyzstan presses ahead with prosecution of border deal critics despite hunger strike
1 day ago
Belarus Corruption Watch: How companies in Central Asia help Belarus bypass Western sanctions
1 day ago
Britain reportedly to designate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    3 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    2 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    4 days ago
  5. Croatia switches to euro ten years after joining EU
    3 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    25 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    26 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    30 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    30 days ago
  5. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss