Russia set to be excluded from SWIFT network

Russian banks are set to be excluded from the global financial network following the Kremlin's military invasion of Ukraine, after Western nations requested that the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) block their access.

The denial of access to SWIFT would make it very difficult for Russian banks to communicate with peers internationally. It was previously viewed as an extremely unlikely measure, a "nuclear" sanction, partly due to its high costs to the West and the possible disruptions to international energy markets.

EU Commission President von der Leyen has also said that the EU would "paralyse" the assets of Russia’s Central Bank (CBR), freezing its transactions and making it impossible to liquidate its assets. It is not clear whether this would affect the ability of the CBR to perform currency interventions on the domestic market in support of the ruble. This could potentially lead to a reintroduction of the currency peg for the first time since the CBR floated the Russian currency in 2014.

Since the invasion on February 24 the West has already imposed two new rounds of economic sanctions. The first round mostly targeted the banking sector and expanded the previous sectoral sanctions in place; the second round targeted a wide number of Russian officials, including unprecedented, if symbolic, personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Now the third wave of the sanctions to be adopted by the EU will cut Russian banks from SWIFT, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles announced.

"We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction," SWIFT said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.