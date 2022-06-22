Russia to back €1.5bn investment in two gas-fired power plants in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska

Russia to back €1.5bn investment in two gas-fired power plants in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia June 22, 2022

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska and Russia will jointly build two gas-fired power plants in the Serb-dominated entity through investments worth a combined €1.5bn, said Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the country’s tripartite presidency.

Dodik is one of the most loyal allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the region, and has blocked efforts by other Bosnian leaders to impose sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. He announced the planned investment shortly after a trip to Russia for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where he met with the Russian president and voiced strong support for Moscow. 

Each of the power plants will have a 600-MW capacity that would secure the energy stability of the entity, Dodik said in an interview for ATV news channel.

Republika Srpska would be a minority shareholder in the joint projects and would have the task of carrying out the necessary procedures, while Russia would fund and build the plants.

One of the power plants should be built in Banja Luka, the regional centre of Republika Srpska, while the other will be built near Prijedor.

“This is green energy, these are renewable energy [sources], it does not cause pollution,” Dodik said. He added the two plants would provide the entity energy security.

However, in order to carry out these projects, Republika Srpska needs authorise to the construction of a gas link with Russia, Dodik said. To fulfil this, Republika Srpska needs the co-operation of Bosnia’s other autonomous entity – the Muslim-Croat Federation.

Meanwhile, Republika Srpska’s Gas-res has signed an agreement with Serbian Srbija Gas on the construction of a pipeline that would supply Republika Srpska with Russian natural gas via Serbia.

Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order

France calls for efforts to get Iranian oil back on the market as Tehran re-enters nuclear deal talks, Tehran says it has applied to join BRICS and Israel secretly discusses defence coordination against Iran with Saudi Arabia.

Gold and an energy price cap on G7 summit agenda

Gold and a price cap on oil are among the items on the agenda as G7 leaders gathered in Bavaria in Germany to consider a seventh package of sanctions on Russia.

Petkov rejects ITN proposal for talks on new government

ITN says it would form new coalition government so long as Petkov steps down as premier.

Russia promises to give Belarus missile systems with nuclear capabilities within months

The meeting between self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 25 brought the expected results of escalated tensions with the West and Ukraine.

”Massive” Russian bombardment of Ukraine from Belarusian territory

On Saturday morning, June 25, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Ukraine had come under "massive" bombardment by Russian forces firing from Belarusian territory.

