Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel
Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel continuing its global expansion
By East West Digital News in Moscow December 16, 2020

Only few Russian online retailers sell outside their home market and neighbouring Russian-speaking countries. One of them is market leader Wildberries, which has just started sales in Israel, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Local customers can order products through an English language online store, as well as through mobile apps on iOS and Android, reports industry news site e-pepper.ru. The site features about 5mn items from 39,000 brands: women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, footwear and accessories —, which are the main focus of Wildberries — as well as beauty products, toys, electronics and household appliances, books, sporting goods, pet supplies, home and garden goods.

Wildberries started its international expansion with several countries of the former Soviet Union. The site currently serves Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan as well as Ukraine, where it launched operations this past September via its Polish subsidiary.

Outside this area, the company operates in Poland (since January 2020) and Slovakia (since May 2020). Wildberries also eyes Western European markets, but no concrete steps in these countries were announced yet.

In a recent TV interview, Wildberries founder Tatyana Bakalchuk said that her company’s sales outside Russia amounted to some 13bn rubles in the first half of 2020 (nearly $180mn at that time), and that half of these goods were made in Russia.

More than 24,000 Russian entrepreneurs and companies are involved in these international sales, according to Wildberries Development Director Vyacheslav Ivashchenko.

Bakalchuk was a school teacher in 2004 when she founded Wildberries with her husband Vyacheslav. She is now Russia’s wealthiest woman

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner ofbne IntelliNews

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia

Online education platform gets huge funding boost from Mail.Ru, RDIF and Russia-China Investment Fund

Ozon’s oversubscribed IPO brings in $1.2bn

Tech

Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia

Hiring in the Estonian IT sector has picked up steam again in the last few months after a quiet summer, according to Tallinn-based CRM platform Pipedrive.

Online education platform gets huge funding boost from Mail.Ru, RDIF and Russia-China Investment Fund

Uchi Group, the publisher of Russia’s leading online education platform for school pupils, has agreed an investment of at least 3.75bn rubles ($50mn at the current exchange rate) from Mail.Ru

Ozon’s oversubscribed IPO brings in $1.2bn

Ozon Holdings announced the completion of its IPO on December 9, which started triumphantly on November 24.

Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation

Bratislava plans to improve the state’s digital services to offer 'state in a mobile' and bolster cybersecurity.

Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia

Latvian internet stores and delivery companies are experiencing a 40% percent surge in volume of parcels at the end of the year, which is unusually high even for a holiday season.

Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
1 day ago
Online education platform gets huge funding boost from Mail.Ru, RDIF and Russia-China Investment Fund
1 day ago
Ozon’s oversubscribed IPO brings in $1.2bn
1 day ago
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
2 days ago
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    6 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
    6 days ago
  4. Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
    1 day ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    24 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    16 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    18 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss