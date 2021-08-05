Russian-founded graphene nanotube leader valued at $2bn, inks investment agreement with Daikin

Russian-founded graphene nanotube leader valued at $2bn, inks investment agreement with Daikin
OCSiAl, the Russian-founded global graphene nanotube leader, has inked an investment and business cooperation agreement with Japanese giant Daikin Industries.
By East West Digital News in Moscow August 5, 2021

OCSiAl, the Russian-founded global graphene nanotube leader, has inked an investment and business cooperation agreement with Japanese giant Daikin Industries. The companies disclosed  OCSiAl’s valuation (“about $2bn”) but not the terms of the share subscription deal, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN). 

Pronounced ‘Oxial,’ OCSiAl refers to four chemical elements: oxygen (O), carbon (C), silicon (Si) and aluminum (Al). Touted as the world’s only manufacturer of graphene nanotubes at a large scale, this company is the brainchild of Russian physicist Mikhail Predtechenskiy and three businessmen — Yury Koropachinskiy, Oleg Kirillov and Yury Zelvenskiy.

Having established their company in 2010 in Luxembourg, they garnered the support of several Russian investors, including Rusnano, the state-controlled nanotech giant ($60mn invested in 2012 and 2015); individual investor Igor Kim (2013, 2014); Moscow-based PE find Expo Capital (2019); and an undisclosed British investor (2019).

In 2019 A&NN Investment — an investment holding controlled by oligarch Alexander Mamut — put $5mn to acquire 0.5% of OCSiAl, purchasing a fraction of Rusnano’s stake.

Graphene nanotubes (also called single wall carbon nanotubes) are one-atom-thick graphene sheets rolled into tubes. Described for the first time by Japanese scientists, this high-performance material enables the creation of products with new properties. They are used for electrochemical power sources, elastomers, paints and coatings, composites and plastics. For example, OCSiAl says its nanotubes are used by all major Li-ion battery makers to develop cells for car manufacturers.

Quasi global monopoly

OCSiAl Group has more than 420 employees in facilities or offices in Europe, Russia, the USA, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. It claims a current annual production capacity of 80 metric tons, “accounting for 97% of the world’s graphene nanotube production capacity.” 

The company launched its first industrial-scale facility for graphene nanotube synthesis in 2013, and presented its commercial product, ’Tuball,’ in 2014. A second facility for graphene nanotube synthesis followed in Novosibirsk. The first stage of a new synthesis facility in Luxembourg is scheduled to start in 2024; then a new research center will be established in Novosibirsk. Under plans, this Siberian project will allow the company to increase fourfold its graphene nanotube production.

OCSiAl and Daikin claim that their combined expertise and know-how “could result in a fundamental shift in the global industry.” The two companies will “develop, produce, and market graphene nanotube solutions for next-generation Li-ion batteries and fluoropolymers,” — which comprise a substantial part of Daikin’s business.

“Graphene nanotubes demonstrate exceptional performance and definitive advantages over standard additives, opening-up new horizons for these applications,” the companies stated.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian GetCourse secures $50mn from top investors, expects to generate $1bn in GMV this year

Facebook launches its C2C classifieds platform in Russia

Turkey’s Getir in partnership talks with local car rental app MOOV

Tech

Russian GetCourse secures $50mn from top investors, expects to generate $1bn in GMV this year

Baring Vostok, the Russian PE/VC giant, Winter Capital, a Moscow-based international fund backed, in particular, by billionaire Vladimir Potanin, and Goldman Sachs have invested $50mn in GetCourse

Facebook launches its C2C classifieds platform in Russia

Facebook has launched its C2C classifieds platform, dubbed ‘Marketplace,’ in Russia, reports the news agency TASS, as cited by East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Turkey’s Getir in partnership talks with local car rental app MOOV

Online groceries delivery player has followed an aggressive expansion strategy that has this year taken it to London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

Estonia’s Bolt closes €600mn funding round

Largest capital injection so far raises valuation to $4bn and will be used to fund grocery delivery business.

European Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

Deutsche Telekom is selling its 54% stake in Romanian fixed line operator Telekom Romania Communications to Orange’s local subsidiary.

Russian GetCourse secures $50mn from top investors, expects to generate $1bn in GMV this year
45 minutes ago
Facebook launches its C2C classifieds platform in Russia
58 minutes ago
Turkey’s Getir in partnership talks with local car rental app MOOV
19 hours ago
Estonia’s Bolt closes €600mn funding round
2 days ago
European Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU finally gets tough with Hungary and Poland
    6 days ago
  2. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    1 day ago
  3. Turkey evacuates thousands of tourists amid hellish wildfire scenes
    5 days ago
  4. Uzbekistan after the storm
    4 days ago
  5. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    1 day ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    1 month ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    28 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    22 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    24 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss