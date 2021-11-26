Russian-founded incident management tool Amixr acquired by US major Grafana Labs

Russian-founded incident management tool Amixr acquired by US major Grafana Labs
Russian-founded incident management tool Amixr acquired by US major Grafana Labs
By East West Digital News in Moscow November 26, 2021

US open source software platform Grafana Labs has acquired a Russian-founded startup called Amixr. Launched in 2019, this company has developed an incident management platform that allows DevOps and SRE engineers to “optimize channels, recipients, and content” and solve IT problems more rapidly., reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Grafana Labs provides a monitoring solution for databases, featuring “beautiful, flexible dashboards” to “create, explore and share all of your data.” User can better “visualize, alert on, and understand data no matter where it’s stored.”

The details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but industry insiders interviewed by RB.RU put Amixr’s price somewhere between $6mn (the company’s valuation in the latest round of funding) and $20mn.

Amixr’s solution has been rebranded to ‘Grafana OnCall,’ which is described as “an easy-to-use on-call management tool that will help reduce toil in on-call management through simpler workflows and interfaces tailored for devs.”

 “We started Amixr because we had both experienced the pain of being on call ourselves and felt we could help make it better,” wrote Amixr co-founder Matvey Kukuy on the Grafana Labs blog. “We noticed that existing on-call tools were complicated to set up and maintain, weren’t developer-friendly, and lacked deep integration with the actual place where alerts were being interacted with: Slack. From the beginning, Amixr’s mission was to build a product that is simple to use and allows you to start small and scale your on-call management over time.”

Headquartered in California, the startup got pre-seed funding from 500 Startups, then seed funding from Joint Journey, a Cyprus-based founded by top Russian business angel Sergey Dashkov.

“Since we joined the Grafana Labs family, we’ve been furiously at work taking the best parts of our product and integrating it into Grafana Cloud, while continuing to focus on making on-call management super easy,” Kukuy added.  

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil

“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest

Rostec releases anti-spying and hacker protected smartphone

Tech

VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil

In the past few months, Russian Internet major VK (previously Mail.ru Group) demonstrated a strong appetite for online education — both in Russia and abroad.

“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest

Ilya Sachkov, the top cybersecurity businessman who was arrested under charges of “state treason” in late September, has claimed he is innocent and asked President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest during the investigation.

Rostec releases anti-spying and hacker protected smartphone

A smartphone with the function of mechanically disabling the camera and microphone running on a Russian operating system will be supplied to security forces and the state sector. A version of the device with Android 11 is already available in Russia.

New ESG Innovation Index praises Moscow city’s “tremendously effective public transport” and numerous edtech entrepreneurs

Moscow ranks second among Europe’s largest cities in the ‘Future City ESG Innovation Index,’ put together by Munich-based think tank DEEP Ecosystems.

Russian digital banking giant Tinkoff acquires payment automation service Jump.Finance

Tinkoff, the Russian digital banking giant, has taken control of Just Look, the company behind the Jump.Finance payment automation service. Tinkoff purchased a 51% stake under undisclosed terms.

VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil
1 day ago
“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest
1 day ago
Rostec releases anti-spying and hacker protected smartphone
1 day ago
New ESG Innovation Index praises Moscow city’s “tremendously effective public transport” and numerous edtech entrepreneurs
1 day ago
Russian digital banking giant Tinkoff acquires payment automation service Jump.Finance
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    3 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    3 days ago
  3. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    6 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  5. Tensions between Bulgaria and Turkey escalate ahead of Bulgaria's presidential election runoff
    6 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    3 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    12 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    10 days ago
  5. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss