Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two

Russian missiles reportedly stray over Polish border, killing two
President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (pictured) convened a National Security Bureau meeting. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw November 15, 2022

Two Russian missiles reportedly went off their course over Ukraine and hit a Polish village, killing two people, according to news reports on November 15, citing a US intelligence official.

The report shook Poland, a Nato member, unleashing a flurry of speculation about how the alliance should respond. Officials in Poland and the US urged caution in an already tense situation on a day when Russia launched a barrage of 100 missiles over Ukraine.

"We are verifying the need to trigger Nato's Article 4 at the moment," Jacek Siewiera, the head of Poland's National Security Bureau (BBN) told reporters after a crisis meeting of the bureau convened by President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The National Security Bureau meeting was due to a “crisis situation,” the government’s spokesman Piotr Muller said. 

Article 4 says that Nato member states will "consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened."

“A US official said missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, where two people were killed,” AP reported. The official spoke “on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation”.

The Russian Defence Ministry denied that it had carried out any strikes close to that part of the border, saying the claims were a “deliberate provocation with the goal of escalating the situation”.

“No strikes on targets near the Ukraine-Poland state border were undertaken with Russian weaponry,” the ministry said, adding that the footage of shrapnel found at the site of the explosion had “nothing to do with Russian weaponry”.

The Pentagon said it was "looking into" the report about the incident but had no information to corroborate that it was a Russian attack. The US State Department said the reports were "incredibly concerning",  Reuters reported, adding that Washington is trying to determine what happened and the appropriate next steps.

The barrage of Russian attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday damaged an element of the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline, disrupting oil flows to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Polish inflation continues to rise at a strong pace, but recession avoided for now

Poland’s GDP growth eases to 4.4% y/y in Q3

After night of confusion, missile that struck Poland now reported to be Ukrainian

News

After night of confusion, missile that struck Poland now reported to be Ukrainian

G20 leaders held emergency talks in Bali over the missile strike.

Russia rains down 100 missiles on Ukraine in largest ever attack on energy infrastructure

Russia relentlessly launched 100 missiles at 11 Ukrainian regions on the afternoon of November 15, just days after the war-torn country celebrated the liberation of Kherson.

Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland

Instant storm of reaction after two Russian missiles were reported to have gone off course over Ukraine and hit a Polish village, killing two people. It was later reported that they were in fact Ukrainian missiles.

Moldova suffers electricity blackout after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Electricity supplies were cut off across much of Moldova after a power line that supplies the country was disconnected.

Russia expected to extend the Istanbul grain deal as the expiration deadline looms

Russia is expected to extend the Istanbul grain deal signed in July but due to expire on November 17, after it won concessions on some sanctions and an ammonia pipeline running through Ukraine was turned back on, the FT reported on November 15.

After night of confusion, missile that struck Poland now reported to be Ukrainian
15 hours ago
Russia rains down 100 missiles on Ukraine in largest ever attack on energy infrastructure
22 hours ago
Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
22 hours ago
Moldova suffers electricity blackout after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
23 hours ago
Russia expected to extend the Istanbul grain deal as the expiration deadline looms
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    22 hours ago
  2. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    5 days ago
  3. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    7 days ago
  4. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  5. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    27 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    15 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    16 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    27 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss