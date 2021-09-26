Russian mobile operator MTS to invest $100mn in AI startups across the world

Russian mobile operator MTS to invest $100mn in AI startups across the world
Russian mobile operator MTS to invest $100mn in AI startups across the world Russian mobile operator MTS to invest $100mn in AI startups across the world
By East West Digital News in Moscow September 26, 2021

MTS AI, the artificial intelligence arm of Russian telco MTS, is launching an international acceleration programme and venture fund to invest in AI startups across the world. Dubbed ‘Intema,’ the platform plans to invest some $100mn in startups from late seed up to Series B, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

The investments focus on language, image and behaviour analytics, edge computing and logistics, Alexey Posternak, CFO of MTS AI, told Forbes.

MTS AI’s first deal took place in March 2021: $10mn went to San Diego-based Edge AI chip maker Kneron. The deal also enabled MTS AI to receive exclusive distribution rights for Kneron chips in Russia and “move toward creating its own line of AI-ready products leveraging Kneron’s technology.”

Intema’s acceleration programme is backed by Californian Plug and Play, which touts itself as “the largest global innovation platform in the field of artificial intelligence.”  

US mentorship, Russian funding

Through this partnership, the Russian company expects to “expand the number of global AI startups to be included in the accelerator programme” and receive access to “international expertise and possible investment opportunities.”  As mentors, Plug and Play experts will “share their experience, enhance [participants’] knowledge, skills and capabilities in order to help them scale their businesses and foster the creation of cutting-edge AI solutions.”

In addition to this expert guidance, participants will receive from the Intema programme “up to $100,000” in early-stage funding.

MTS AI has its own in-house development teams, which are developing AI-powered chatbots and voice bots. These are used in the parent company’s call centres and machine vision tools for businesses.

The Russian telco also demonstrated its interest in AI through the Artificial Intelligence Alliance, which it co-founded in 2019 together with four other top Russian corporations – GazpromNeft, Mail.ru Group, Sber and Yandex – and the sovereign wealth fund RDIF.

That same year, MTS launched its first corporate venture fund with a two-year a $15mn investment. Artificial intelligence, machine learning and Big Data were already targeted, along with IoT, fintech, cloud and SaaS, edtech, eSports and media.

 

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian retail investors “shoot the moon” using social media to pick stocks

Croatia’s Span starts trading after first IPO by local IT company on Zagreb exchange in 18 years

Connections Consult is fourth software producer listed on Bucharest's AeRO market this year

Tech

Croatia’s Span starts trading after first IPO by local IT company on Zagreb exchange in 18 years

Span raised €13mn to fund its expansion in Croatia and abroad.

Russian Softline pursues international expansion in Baltic states, Belarus, Egypt

Softline, an international solution and service provider with Russian roots, is pursuing its international expansion with two deals announced this month.

Connections Consult is fourth software producer listed on Bucharest's AeRO market this year

Connections Consult to use IPO proceeds to pursue expansion in Romania and abroad.

In a first, US sanctions Russian crypto exchange linked to ransomware

The US Treasury Department has for the first time sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange, a Russian-based Suex that is registered in the Moscow City business compound and operates physical as well as virtual exchanges.

New law to allow mass biometric surveillance of Serbian population

Hundreds of surveillance cameras installed in Belgrade to be activated for biometric surveillance if new legislation is approved, warns NGO the SHARE Foundation.

Croatia’s Span starts trading after first IPO by local IT company on Zagreb exchange in 18 years
3 days ago
Russian Softline pursues international expansion in Baltic states, Belarus, Egypt
3 days ago
Connections Consult is fourth software producer listed on Bucharest's AeRO market this year
3 days ago
In a first, US sanctions Russian crypto exchange linked to ransomware
3 days ago
New law to allow mass biometric surveillance of Serbian population
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    6 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    6 days ago
  3. Russia’s Communist Party makes big gains in the Duma elections as Kremlin efforts to crush smart voting fail
    6 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Communists face new realities as United Russia steals their votes
    4 days ago
  5. Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    6 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    19 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    6 months ago
  4. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    28 days ago
  5. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss