Russian steel sector growing strongly in 10M22 despite an economic slowdown

Russian steel sector growing strongly in 10M22 despite an economic slowdown
Russia's economy contracted by 2.1% in 10M22 but steel production was up 4.8% in the same period. The strong performance of the construction sector and even higher demand for pipes is holding the sector up for now / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 12, 2022

Russia’s steel sector surprised this year as despite the sanctions, logistical bottlenecks and contracting economy, steel production was up 4.8% year on year on 10M22, while general economic growth was down 2.1% in the same period, BCS GM reports.

Normally steel production is closely associated with economic activity. Moreover, this year Russian steel exports have been hampered by sanctions on things like shipping that have both reduced exports and also clogged up Russia’s railways. Many companies are seeking to re-orientate exports to Asia by sending their goods by rail across the country in bulk.

The uptick has been driven by surprisingly strong growth in domestic construction, which made up three quarters (75%) of demand, and pipes (12%).

Residential development projects have remained largely unaffected by the war in Ukraine and the leading companies in the sector have been reporting strong results. The y/y demand for steel in construction was up 1.2% y/y in the period.

The growth in demand for pipes was even stronger, up by 40% y/y in the period, and this demand is likely to remain very high for the foreseeable future, as Russia needs to re-orientate its entire gas pipeline infrastructure from Europe (70% of the current capacity) to Asia as a result of the sanctions.

“The main bright spot has been the energy sector, where several mega-projects have pumped up demand for pipe,” BCS said in a note. “Some notable examples are Gazprom’s pipeline initiatives, as well as local gasification programme and Rosneft’s Vostok Oil. However, the most important steel demand driver has always been construction, which has remained on a growth path thus far.”

BCS GM asks whether the current trend is sustainable, as the numbers of square metres additionally planned and that already have permissions granted has been flat y/y. At the same time, manufacturing, which consumes about the same amount of steel as pipes, has also been very weak this year. With the risk of a construction slowdown in 2023 the future remains uncertain for the steel sector.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: Are sanctions failing?

Ninth package of sanctions on Russia bogged down in debate

Novatek says Arctic LNG-2 remains on track for 2023 launch

Data

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova

Moldova’s consumer price inflation eased to 31.4% y/y in November from 34.6% y/y in October, preparing the ground for more monetary relaxation.

Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October

Russia posted a current account surplus of $10.3bn in November, down from $17.7bn in October and $16.5bn last November, but much higher than the surpluses seen in November of 2019 and 2020.

Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November

Headline inflation is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2022 and early next year.

Russia’s inflation was 12% y/y in November, in line with expectations

Russia’s inflation in November came at 0.37% m/m, implying 11.98% y/y price growth, which came in slightly higher than analysts' forecasts based on weekly statistics.

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list
13 hours ago
Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova
15 hours ago
Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October
1 day ago
Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November
1 day ago
Russia’s inflation was 12% y/y in November, in line with expectations
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    3 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    4 days ago
  3. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    7 days ago
  4. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    4 days ago
  5. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    8 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    3 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    4 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    8 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    7 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss