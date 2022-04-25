Russian tech frontrunner Yandex freezes investment, carsharing and foodtech in trouble

Russian tech frontrunner Yandex freezes investment, carsharing and foodtech in trouble
Yandex is freezing much of its investment in response to the war in Ukraine.
By bne IntelliNews April 25, 2022

Russian internet major and the country’s most valuable digital company prior to the military invasion of Ukraine Yandex is suspending “many” of its planned investments both domestically and abroad, The Bell wrote citing a 2021 report of the company to the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

As suggested by bne IntelliNews, the ecosystem model of the development of Russian tech, finance and telecom is expected to be significantly slashed as companies are stranded for cash through feeling the effects of Western sanctions for the military invasion of Ukraine.

Yandex was Russia’s leading developer of AI and driverless technologies. Prior to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, Yandex was hailed as a global technological runner-up, looking to boost the monetisation of its technologies on the one hand, and leverage these technologies to support its international expansion on the other.

In 2021 Yandex for the fifth year in a row topped the list of most valuable tech and internet companies with a valuation of $23bn. Apart from e-commerce, its investment case previously rested on developments in transportation, FinTech and foodtech, with the developed ecosystem seen as a key advantage.

The press service of the company commented that it will continue investments in core segments such as online search, transportation and streaming, but will suspend “new and experimental” service investment.

According to separate reports, some of Yandex's growing but loss-making businesses are already running into trouble. The carsharing service Yandex.Drive could lose up to 35% of its car park in 2022 and might have to increase prices by up to 20% due to the looming crisis in the carmaking and car leasing industry, Kommersant daily reported citing unnamed market sources.

The foodtech vertical of Yandex (Yandex.Lavka e-grocery delivery, Yandex.Kitchen, and others) could run into operational problems and low demand. The fast-moving consumer goods delivery in the first week of April declined by 10%, according to NielsenIQ cited by Kommersant. Analysts surveyed by the daily attributed the decline to the exodus of its main clientele tech-savvy young urban professionals and to expectations of lower income and higher uncertainty from the rest of the shoppers.

In the meantime, in its SEC filing, Yandex also suspended its guidance for 2022, previously expecting revenues of RUB490bn-RUB500bn versus RUB356bn revenues in 2021 (up by 54% year on year in 2021). The report to the SEC stressed that none of the directors or managers are sanctioned by the US, EU or UK, but failed to mention the cascade of top-level resignations that followed the sanctioning of Yandex Deputy CEO of Tigran Khudaverdyan.

Fitch Ratings has cut Yandex and other Russian TMT majors to junk-rate B, noting that "the rating actions reflect the severe shock to the operating environment in Russia and weakened financial flexibility, and follow the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings". Previously Nasdaq-traded Yandex has announced the default procedure started by its bondholders.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian siloviki could devour limited IT resources

Anti-war post ends era of Tinkov, Tinkoff bank to rebrand

The Belarusian regime's "crypto friendliness"

News

Rosneft sues independent news group RBC

An appeals court in Moscow has upheld two high-profile lawsuits brought against independent business news outlet RBC by Rosneft. This is one of a series of cases brought against the media by oligarchs and their businesses at home and abroad.

UN Secretary-General meets Russian Foreign Minister

Antonio Guterres met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, 26 April. Talking points included humanitarian corridors, the inclusivity of the Security Council, and paths to more dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian siloviki could devour limited IT resources

Amid the military invasion of Ukraine Russia will set up an anti-corruption information system Poseidon that will be co-ordinated by the presidential administration and operated by the Federal Guard (FSO), using up scarce IT resources.

BREAKING: More explosions in Transnistria take down communication towers

Blasts at Pridnestrovian Radio and Television Centre follow attack on ministry, as Ukraine warns Russia is trying to destabilise separatist region.

Kazakhstan: CPC pipeline resumes working after a month of inactivity

Repairs took place a few days after Kazakh officials met with CPC management in Moscow.

Rosneft sues independent news group RBC
5 hours ago
UN Secretary-General meets Russian Foreign Minister
6 hours ago
Russian siloviki could devour limited IT resources
9 hours ago
BREAKING: More explosions in Transnistria take down communication towers
12 hours ago
Kazakhstan: CPC pipeline resumes working after a month of inactivity
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    8 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    21 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Russia poised to exploit Mongolia on Soyuz–Vostok pipeline
    2 days ago
  4. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    1 month ago
  5. The EU’s sixth package of sanctions will target Russian oil exports to Europe
    9 days ago
  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    28 days ago
  2. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    8 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    21 days ago
  4. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    28 days ago
  5. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss