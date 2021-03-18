Scotland’s WGPSN to pay £6.46mn after self-reporting bribery in Kazakhstan

Scotland’s WGPSN to pay £6.46mn after self-reporting bribery in Kazakhstan
Crest of the Kingdom of Scotland.
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty March 18, 2021

The Civil Recovery Unit in Scotland is to recover £6.46mn under proceeds of crime legislation after an Aberdeen, Scotland-based company, Wood Group PSN (WGPSN), admitted it had benefited from unlawful conduct. This involved one of its subsidiaries, PSNA Limited, making illicit gains from payments made to Monaco-based Unaoil to secure contracts in Kazakhstan. 

The ultimate holding company of WGPSN is John Wood Group PLC (Wood). The payments to Unaoil were carried out in connection with three contract tenders to provide services for the maintenance and operation of offshore and onshore chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas facilities in Kazakhstan—two of the tenders were successful. PSNA entered into the successful contracts in 2008 and 2010 via a joint venture in which PSNA held an interest. Approximately $8.74mn in local currency equivalent was paid between 2012 and August 2015 by the joint venture to Unaoil. There was, however, limited evidence of legitimate services having been provided.

The contracts were entered into prior to the PSN business being acquired by John Wood Group and the potential misconduct came to light in March 2016, with media reports revealing widespread corruption by Unaoil oil and gas consultants. 

The reports said Unaoil had worked with WGPSN in Kazakhstan. 

Wood conducted an internal investigation and submitted the results of the investigation to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) in May 2017. WGPSN then submitted in September 2019 a formal report under the self-reporting initiative.

‘Full cooperation’

COPFS referred the case to the Civil Recovery Unit for investigation. Wood and WGPSN were said to have shown full cooperation with the investigation. As a result, WGPSN has agreed to pay £6,465,564, representing retained profits and dividends from the two contracts.

Wood and WGSPN say they have also taken measures to implement policies and training to prevent similar events taking place in the future.

“Bribery and corruption undermine legitimate business and harm economic development. Companies are responsible for ensuring they do not allow their employees or contractors to secure any commercial advantage through bribery,” Lord Advocate of Scotland James Wolffe QC, the senior Scottish law officer, said. “COPFS and the Civil Recovery Unit are committed to taking effective steps to ensure businesses face up to their responsibilities and relinquish any unlawfully obtained profits. Any companies who uncover any instances of bribery should notify the Crown Office as soon as possible,” he noted.

“The self-reporting initiative allows for responsible companies to accept their involvement in corrupt practices and to draw a line under previous conduct.” Anne-louise House, head of the Civil Recovery Unit, said. “In appropriate circumstances such as this, it gives them the opportunity to repay the illegitimate profits in lieu of criminal proceedings.

“The funds which have been recovered will be remitted to the Scottish Consolidated Fund,” she added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkmenistan: O debt, where is thy sting?

Ukraine still importing power from Belarus, despite promise to break ties

Investors plan 1.4 GWh new wind farms in Romania over next five years

News

Putin counters Biden killer comments with “takes one to know one” retort

The war of words that broke out between Russia and the US following President Joe Biden’s affirmation he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “killer” continued on March 18 with Putin saying “takes one to know one.”

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party finalises divorce from EPP

For the EPP, Fidesz's resignation is a relief as the party has long been an embarrassment for the grouping.

Armenia’s embattled PM announces he’s agreed to June snap election

After weeks of street protests and counter-protests, a deal is struck for an early poll.

Belarus’ Tikhanovskaya calls for online vote on talks between Minsk and opposition

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is calling for online talks between self-appointed President Lukashenko's regime and the opposition.

Bulgaria the latest to announce lockdown as new COVID-19 wave descends on Southeast Europe

Over 4,000 COVID-19 cases daily are being reported in Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, putting hospitals under strain.

Putin counters Biden killer comments with “takes one to know one” retort
3 hours ago
Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party finalises divorce from EPP
4 hours ago
Armenia’s embattled PM announces he’s agreed to June snap election
9 hours ago
Belarus’ Tikhanovskaya calls for online vote on talks between Minsk and opposition
12 hours ago
Bulgaria the latest to announce lockdown as new COVID-19 wave descends on Southeast Europe
20 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    4 days ago
  3. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    7 days ago
  4. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    2 days ago
  5. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    22 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    15 days ago
  3. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    26 days ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss