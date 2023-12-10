Serbia joins CERN's global computing grid

Under the agreement, Serbia's State Data Centre in Kragujevac will become a central hub for storing, processing and analysing scientific data generated by the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. / srbija.gov.rs
By bne IntelliNews December 10, 2023

Serbia signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on December 9 focusing on collaboration in the implementation and operation of the Global Large Hadron Collider (LHC) Computing Grid at the State Data Centre in Kragujevac.

The signing of this MoU is a historic moment for Serbia as it officially becomes part of CERN's Global Computing Grid. The State Data Centre in Kragujevac will become a central hub for storing, processing and analysing scientific data generated by the LHC at CERN, according to Minister of Innovation and Telecommunications Mihailo Jovanovic.

Serbia is now among seven European countries and the 10th country globally to be integrated into the Global LHC Computing Grid.

Jovanovic highlighted that this collaboration presents a unique opportunity for the development and specialisation of Serbian experts within the scientific community.

These professionals will work with data from nuclear research, fostering collaboration with approximately 5,500 scientists across 240 institutes in 54 countries worldwide.

Jovanovic pointed out that the State Data Centre holds a Class 4 certificate, meeting the highest standards according to the EN50600 standard for equipment and data storage.

Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation Jelena Begovic expressed enthusiasm about Serbia becoming one of the few countries involved in storing and processing data from global experiments featuring the world's leading scientists.

The State Data Centre is expected to evolve into a Tier-1 centre for CERN, expanding its capacities for storing, processing and analysing data generated during CERN experiments.

Begovic emphasised that Serbian IT experts, in addition to direct involvement in the research process, will acquire new knowledge related to managing complex information systems.

Enrica Porkari, head of the Information Technology Department at CERN, acknowledged the significant strides taken since Serbia joined CERN in 2019, strengthening partnerships between Serbian scientists and engineers and CERN. 

