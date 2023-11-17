Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels yield limited progress

Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels yield limited progress
The Serb side of the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica, northern Kosovo. / Clare Nuttall
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje November 17, 2023

The latest round of discussions at technical level between the chief negotiators of Serbia and Kosovo in Brussels, along with EU special envoy Miroslav Lajcak, concluded on November 16 without significant headway.

The separate meetings with Lajcak, characterised by contradictory statements, revealed a continued impasse in key areas of contention.

Despite declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, Kosovo remains not recognised as a distinct state by Belgrade. In recent appeals, European Union officials have pressed Belgrade to de facto recognise Kosovo. However, Serbian officials have staunchly rejected these calls, maintaining their stance against acknowledging Kosovo's sovereignty.

“Today, I hosted the chief negotiators of Kosovo, Besnik Bislimi and Serbia, Petar Petkovic, for a round of dialogue meetings in Brussels. Our discussions were helpful to make progress on a number of issues on our agenda,” Lajcak said in a post on X network.

However, Kosovo’s chief negotiator, Bislimi, emphasised Pristina's insistence on Serbia signing previously agreed documents as a prerequisite for advancing the formation of the Association of Serbian-majority municipalities — a crucial demand from Belgrade, Telegrafi reported.

Bislimi clarified that the discussions did not include the draft proposal for the association, but reiterated Prime Minister Albin Kurti's position from the October 26 meeting, emphasising that the acceptance and implementation of agreements depend solely on signatures.

The government of Kosovo affirmed its commitment to being a constructive participant in the negotiation process, expressing a full dedication to normalising relations with Serbia and achieving mutual recognition.

Obstacles encountered in the process, including the energy agreement and the matter of forcibly disappeared persons, were also addressed during the talks.

In contrast, Petar Petkovic, the director of Serbia's Office for Kosovo and Metohija, said that the issue of drafting the statute of the community of Serbian municipalities, as initial tangible step toward forming such  association was discussed with Lajcak.

Petkovic detailed the deliberations on executive powers, particularly in spatial planning, health, education, and economic development, with financial backing from Belgrade.

Energy-related issues and the matter of missing persons were also on the agenda, according to Petkovic, who expressed optimism about potential progress in these areas.

After over five hours of talks, he conveyed a conviction that dialogue and compromise solutions could pave the way for advancements in the normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina.

In its latest report the European Commission underscored the critical importance of normalising relations between Kosovo and Serbia as an essential condition for their respective European paths, underlying that both nations face potential missed opportunities should progress not be achieved.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovo finds profitable niches to drive growth

Zelenskiy warns Russia planning to destabilise Balkans and Moldova

Top EU diplomat wants Western Balkans involved in bloc’s foreign policy

News

EBRD supports €3bn plan for North Macedonia's green energy transition

The focus of North Macedonia's coal-to-renewables transition is the REK Bitola thermal power plant that contributes over 70% of the country's total electricity production.

US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has charged three more UAE-flagged tanker with busting sanctions by ignoring the $60 oil price cap and has issued warning letters to 30 more shippers operating more than 100 vessels.

Bulgaria’s government close to collapse amid tensions over Russian oil imports

Two of the three formations behind Bulgaria's government are threatening to pull out after disagreements over the end of the derogation for Russian oil imports.

David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.

New British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has made his first working visit to Ukraine, just days after his surprise appointment.

Erdogan set to push Scholz for Eurofighter jet sales in Berlin meeting

German chancellor expected to block any such deal. Tensions between Turkey and allies on approach to Israel and Sweden’s Nato application among obstacles.

EBRD supports €3bn plan for North Macedonia's green energy transition
1 hour ago
US charges three more tankers with busting oil price cap sanctions, warns 30 more companies
9 hours ago
Bulgaria’s government close to collapse amid tensions over Russian oil imports
13 hours ago
David Cameron chooses Kyiv as first official foreign visit as British Foreign Minister.
14 hours ago
Erdogan set to push Scholz for Eurofighter jet sales in Berlin meeting
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    7 days ago
  4. Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv
    4 days ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    17 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    24 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    25 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss