Serbia’s annual inflation accelerates further to 12.8% in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 14, 2022

Serbia’s annual consumer price inflation speeded up by 0.9 percentage points (pp) in July from June to 12.8% (chart), the country's statistics office said on August 12. 

However, the inflation rose by a slower pace than in June, when it accelerated by 1.5 pp from May. Last week, Serbia’s central bank raised the reference interest rate again by 0.25 of a percentage point (pp), to 3% due to the persisting inflationary pressures.

Year on year, prices in July increased the most in the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, by 19.7%, followed by transport (18.9%), as well as furnishings and household equipment (12.1%).

At a monthly level, inflation was 1% in July, down from 1.6% a month before.

In the first seven months of the year, Serbia posted inflation of 10.1%.

Recently, Serbia's trade ministry decided to cap bread prices to protect citizens' standard of living. In July, bread and cereals prices jumped by 20.5%.

Russian GDP contracted by 4% y/y in the second quarter of 2022

CEPR's action plan for Ukraine's wartime economy

Moody’s downgrades Turkey to six notches below investment grade

Data

Hungary's automotive industry continues to rebound in June

Hungary's biggest manufacturing sector rose 2.9% y/y in June after a period of contraction.

Russian GDP contracted by 4% y/y in the second quarter of 2022

Russian GDP contracted by 4% y/y in the second quarter, consistent with a fall of 6% in seasonally adjusted q/q terms. Growth will slow in 3Q22 too, but by less, says Capital Economics.

Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July

Some analysts argue figures signal inflation is nearing its peak and that the central bank could join its Czech counterpart and end the tightening cycle in September.

Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd

Since the beginning of the year, BET-TR has grown by 5.71% ytd, recovering entirely from the fall caused by the war in Ukraine and deterioration in Romania's economic prospects.

Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn

Russia’s gross international reserves were up by $3.6bn in a week to $571.2bn, at the same time as individuals are buying record amounts of foreign currency.

Hungary's automotive industry continues to rebound in June
6 hours ago
Russian GDP contracted by 4% y/y in the second quarter of 2022
6 hours ago
Poland’s CPI growth rate picks up just 0.1pp to 15.6% y/y in July
2 days ago
Romanian stock exchange reaches new record as BET-TR rises 5.7% ytd
3 days ago
Russia’s international reserves up $3.6bn in one week to $571bn
3 days ago

