Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 12.5% in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 13, 2023

Serbia’s average annual inflation eased to 12.5% in July from 13.7% in the previous month (chart), the country’s statistics office data showed on August 11.

Compared to the same month in 2022, the inflation eased by only 0.3 of a percentage point (pp) in July.

The largest price increases were observed in the groups of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 20.4%. The housing and energy sector experienced an increase of 19.6%, while prices in the hotel and restaurant segment grew by 19.5%.

In July, the only sector that experienced a price reduction was transportation, with a year-on-year decrease of 4.9%. Within this sector, the most significant decline was observed in the prices of motor vehicle fuels, which dropped by 12.2%.

However, month-on-month inflation edged down by 0.1% in July, following a 0.7% increase in the previous month.

Looking at the first seven months of the year, Serbia recorded an average inflation rate of 14.9%.

Compared to December 2023, prices in July registered a 6% increase.

Data

Ruble drops to below RUB100 to the dollar for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war

The Russian ruble dropped below RUB100 to the dollar on August 14 for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia’s economy back on “stable growth trajectory”, to grow by 1.5-2.5% in next two years says CBR

The Central Bank of Russia has substantially upgraded its growth outlook for the next two years, raising the upper band for its group outlook in 2024 to 2.5% from 1.6%, and to 2% in 2025 from 1.5%, the regulator said on August 11.

Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July

Expectations of a further decline to 7.5% y/y at the end of the year have been thrown into question by robust wage rises in Romania.

Annual inflation in Kosovo eases to 2.4% in July

Falling transport prices, down by 9.4% y/y in July, helped drag down overall inflation in Kosovo.

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%

NBS kept the key interest rate at 6.5% due to the ongoing alleviation of worldwide inflationary forces.

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    22 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  3. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    5 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    12 days ago
  5. Lukashenko boots Wagner out of Belarus
    3 days ago
