Serbia’s annual inflation stands at 15.1% in November
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 12, 2022

Serbia’s annual consumer price inflation accelerated slightly by only 0.1 of a percentage point (pp) from a month earlier to 15.1% in November (chart), statistics office data released on December 12 indicated.

The annual inflation increased by a slower pace than in October, when it accelerated by 1 pp from September.

The central bank said recently that headline inflation is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2022 and early next year, but will then be on a downward trajectory, with a more significant decline in the second half of 2023.

Year on year, prices in November went up the most in the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, by 22.5%, followed by hotels and restaurants (21.3%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (18.4%), furnishings and household maintenance (15.9%) and transport prices (12.9%).

In the food category, the prices of milk, cheese and eggs posted the biggest increase of 43.1% y/y in November.

In the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, prices of solid fuels increased the most, by 49.4% y/y, as well as apartment rent prices, by 30.1% y/y.

At a monthly level, overall inflation was 1% in November, down from 1.9% a month before.

Compared to December 2021, November inflation was 14.6% higher on average.

In the first eleven months of the year, Serbia posted inflation of 11.7%.

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

Lower inflation prepares ground for more rate cuts in Moldova

Moldova’s consumer price inflation eased to 31.4% y/y in November from 34.6% y/y in October, preparing the ground for more monetary relaxation.

Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October

Russia posted a current account surplus of $10.3bn in November, down from $17.7bn in October and $16.5bn last November, but much higher than the surpluses seen in November of 2019 and 2020.

Russia’s inflation was 12% y/y in November, in line with expectations

Russia’s inflation in November came at 0.37% m/m, implying 11.98% y/y price growth, which came in slightly higher than analysts' forecasts based on weekly statistics.

Russian steel sector growing strongly in 10M22 despite an economic slowdown

Russia’s steel sector surprised this year as despite the sanctions, logistical bottlenecks and contracting economy, steel production was up 4.8% y/y on 10M22, while general economic growth was down 2.1% in the same period.

