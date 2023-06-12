Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May

Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 12, 2023

Annual consumer price inflation dropped to 14.8% in May (chart), down from 15.1% the previous month, Serbia’s statistics office said. Month on month, prices increased by 0.9% on average.

The annual figure continues the nascent slowdown since inflation in Serbia peaked in March after a year of strong growth. 

Consumer prices in May 2023 increased by 14.8% in relation to May 2022. Consumer prices in May 2023 in relation to December 2022 increased by 5.3%, on average. 

Broken down by sector, the steepest year-on-year increase of prices noted for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.6%) and followed by clothing and footwear (1.7%). Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, a significant contributor to inflation over the past year, increased by only 1.4% y/y. 

Meanwhile, a decrease in prices was recorded for both transport (-1.7%) and communication (-0.1%). 

Previously, the Serbian central bank said on June 8 it had decided to raise the key interest rate by 0.25 basis points to 6.25% (chart) to tackle inflationary pressures. The rates on deposit and lending facilities were also raised to 5% and 7.5% respectively.

When making the decision, the executive board estimated that it is necessary to continue with a moderate tightening of monetary conditions. The aim is to prevent inflationary expectations from growing and to ensure that inflation follows a downward trajectory, returning to the acceptable limits set within the projection horizon.

The effectiveness of the transmission mechanism of monetary policy through the interest rate channel was evident in the previous increase in the reference interest rate, the bank said. It successfully affected interest rates on the money market, loans and savings.

While global energy prices, including electricity and gas, along with other primary products, have decreased, inflationary pressures on a global scale remain a concern, the NBS said. 

The executive board highlighted the need for cautious monetary policy, especially considering uncertainties surrounding the duration of the conflict in Ukraine and energy availability and prices in the future.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Protests erupt again in northern Kosovo after local Serb’s arrest

Serbia’s central bank raises key rate to 6.25% to tackle inflationary pressures

Kosovan PM given ultimatum to tackle tensions in north

Data

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine. With gas storage tanks in the EU already approaching full capacity and already over 70% full, the EU is considering making use of Ukraine’s extensive gas storage tanks.

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Moreover, over half of these exports were re-exports originating from third countries, adding fuel to speculation that Armenia is playing a key role in the rerouting of Western imports to Russia to avoid sanctions.

Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Country is in a price-wage spiral, although wage hikes remain below both the official and actual inflation figures.

CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise

Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23

Construction was the fastest-growing sector in Q1, expanding by 7% y/y.

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
20 hours ago
Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation
1 day ago
CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise
4 days ago
Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    4 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    7 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    19 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    16 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss