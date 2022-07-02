Serbia's population continues to decline

The population in Serbia declined to 6.83mn in 2021 from nearly 6.9mn a year earlier, according to estimated data released by the statistics office on July 1.

The depopulation trend continued, meaning that the population growth rate in 2021, compared with the previous year, was negative (-9.4%).

In the 2002-2021 period, the population in Serbia was continuously decreasing.

Observed by sex, in 2021 51.3% of the population were women and 48.7% were men, the statistics office said.

At the same time, the process of demographic ageing of the population is manifested by the low and steadily declining participation of young people and the high and continuously increasing share of the elderly in the total population.

The share of persons aged 65 and over was 21.3% and 14.3% for those under the age of 15.

Observed at regional level, the region of the capital of Belgrade saw population growth up to 2020, while this trend changed in 2021 as the population went down by 3.4‰ y/y.

All other regions recorded a depopulation trend over the period 2002-2021, with the most pronounced decrease seen in southern and eastern Serbia.