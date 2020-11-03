Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September

Serbia's retail trade turnover increased by a real 7.7% year on year (7.5% y/y at current prices) in September, data from the country's statistics office indicated.

Retail trade turnover worsened significantly in April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, falling by a real 18.6% y/y, dragged down by sales of non-food products and motor fuels. However, since the government eased most restrictions in May, it has returned to steady growth.

In September, the retail trade index fell by a real 2% month on month at constant prices and by 2.1% m/m at current prices.

Sales of food products rose by a real 3.6% y/y and by 7.6% y/y at current prices.

Trade in non-food products went up by a real 14.9% y/y at constant prices and by 15.5% y/y at current prices, while sales of motor fuel rose by a real 4.2% y/y and decreased by 5.7% y/y at current prices.