Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September
By bne IntelliNews November 3, 2020

Serbia's retail trade turnover increased by a real 7.7% year on year (7.5% y/y at current prices) in September, data from the country's statistics office indicated.

Retail trade turnover worsened significantly in April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, falling by a real 18.6% y/y, dragged down by sales of non-food products and motor fuels. However, since the government eased most restrictions in May, it has returned to steady growth.

In September, the retail trade index fell by a real 2% month on month at constant prices and by 2.1% m/m at current prices.

Sales of food products rose by a real 3.6% y/y and by 7.6% y/y at current prices.

Trade in non-food products went up by a real 14.9% y/y at constant prices and by 15.5% y/y at current prices, while sales of motor fuel rose by a real 4.2% y/y and decreased by 5.7% y/y at current prices.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows

VISEGRAD BLOG: The Central European populists rooting for Trump

North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

Data

Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows

Serbia is expected to go into recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the economy seen falling by up to 3.5%.

October PMI ‘indicates Turkish industrial production set to fall only 0.8% this year’

Forecast comes despite collapse in output earlier in year due to coronavirus crisis. Positive picture in spite of ongoing lira weakness “which is causing inflationary pressures to build”.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI sinks for the second month in a row as economy continues to slow

The slowdown that started in September slowed some more in October as the IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI dropped again to 46.9 at the start of the fourth quarter, from 48.9 in September.

Consumer prices fell y/y, rose m/m in October in Slovenia

The annual fall in prices was driven by goods prices, in particular fuel prices.

Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020

Corporate profits in Ukraine were doing well in 2019 and the large and medium-sized enterprises reported exceptionally good fourth-quarter takings, but as the economic shocks struck this year those earnings have turned into losses.

Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows
23 hours ago
October PMI ‘indicates Turkish industrial production set to fall only 0.8% this year’
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI sinks for the second month in a row as economy continues to slow
1 day ago
Consumer prices fell y/y, rose m/m in October in Slovenia
2 days ago
Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    6 days ago
  3. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    8 days ago
  4. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    5 days ago
  5. Poland expected to move closer to second lockdown next week
    12 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    10 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    15 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    13 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss