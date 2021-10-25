Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia

Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik met with President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade amid rising tensions in Bosnia.
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo October 25, 2021

Peace has no price, the Serb member of Bosnia & Herzegovina's tripartite presidency Milorad Dodik said after his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on October 23, taking a conciliatory tone in contrast to his recent rhetoric. 

The meeting between Dodik and Vucic was organised after rising tensions in Bosnia following Dodik's announcement that Serbs would withdraw from joint state-level institutions.

After weeks during which Dodik increasingly employed rhetoric that alarmed both local Bosniaks and Croats, and the international community, there now appears to be a will to calm the situation. 

After the meeting, Dodik said that peace in the country “has no price” and that he is not ready to sacrifice peace for Bosnia’s Serb entity Republika Srpska.

“What matters to me is Dodik’s message that, if problems are solved, he is ready to talk and have the institutions function uninterruptedly,” said Vucic, adding that sanctions would only heat up the atmosphere and lead to a domino effect.

“I am grateful that [Dodik] expressed his willingness to listen to other opinions. It is important to preserve peace and show that Republika Srpska is not the source of the problem, but that we are all ready to talk in the region. Our position is clear and firm. I will not say that we warn, but I ask everyone to talk and solve problems through dialogue. Serbia will not join the sanctions. While I am president, there will be no blockades on the Drina,” Vucic commented. 

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar warned Dodik on September 30 that his continued secessionist threats were unacceptable to the US because they directly threaten the Dayton Accords and could only lead to the complete isolation of Bosnian Serbs and Republika Srpska.

Dodik said on October 8 that Republika Srpska will withdraw its representatives from the joint armed forces, then from the top judicial body and the tax administration. 

He reiterated the threat on October 14, and also warned that if  sanctions are imposed Republika Srpska will declare its independence from Bosnia. 

Prosecutors in Bosnia responded by launching an investigation into Dodik for “undermining the constitutional order”. 

Mirko Sarovic, president of the Serb Democratic Party (SDS), the largest and strongest opposition party in Republika Srpska, said that it was obvious that Dodik had been clearly told that unilateral decisions were out of the question.

“It is precisely the search for a solution through conversation and reasonable politics that we, as the SDS, have always emphasised as the only possible solution,” said Sarovic.

He pointed out that Vucic said that he had heard Dodik's “rational and pragmatic approach”, and that “if an agreement is reached on forests and land, Bosnian institutions will continue to function”.

Dodik objects to the February 2020 decision of the Bosnian Constitutional Court that all agricultural land in Republika Srpska is considered the property of Bosnia, and not of the entity. 

Local media also reported that Bakir Izetbegovic, the leader of the largest Bosniak political party, will soon go to Serbia to talk to Vucic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Balkan Stream countries hope to avoid worst of international gas crisis

wiiw hikes 2021 CEE growth forecast to 5.4%

Adriatic Metals launches share sale to fund Bosnia’s Vares silver project

News

Russia's CBR ramps up key rate to 7.5% in hawkish move

The board of the Central Bank of Russia resolved to increase the key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7.5% at the policy meeting of October 22, making a hawkish move that surprised the market.

Erdogan orders 10 western ambassadors declared persona non grata after ‘impudent’ Kavala release call

Move may prove to be nothing more than rhetoric. An election is not far off and Erdogan, under pressure on many fronts, is floundering in the opinion polls.

Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia

It is likely that it is just the second registered finding of such a phenomenon in the world this century – and the last one was also in Estonia.

Russia's Renaissance Insurance raises $250mn in IPO

Russian insurance company Renaissance Insurance Group announced the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) on Moscow Exchange of RUB120 ($1.69) per ordinary shares and completed its IPO on October 21.

Romania’s president appoints General Nicolae Ciuca as second PM-designate

Ruling PNL party plans to form a minority cabinet with the support of the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, and without their former partners, the USR.

Russia's CBR ramps up key rate to 7.5% in hawkish move
4 hours ago
Erdogan orders 10 western ambassadors declared persona non grata after ‘impudent’ Kavala release call
1 day ago
Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
2 days ago
Russia's Renaissance Insurance raises $250mn in IPO
3 days ago
Romania’s president appoints General Nicolae Ciuca as second PM-designate
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    5 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    2 days ago
  3. Balkan Stream countries hope to avoid worst of international gas crisis
    4 days ago
  4. Russia breaks off diplomatic ties with Nato
    6 days ago
  5. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    3 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    10 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    5 days ago
  3. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    25 days ago
  4. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    28 days ago
  5. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss