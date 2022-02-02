Share of Russian treasury bills held by foreigners lowest since 2015

Share of Russian treasury bills held by foreigners lowest since 2015
The ruble-denominated treasury bills have fallen in value even more steeply than in 2021, when non-Russians were banned from buying them in primary auctions.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow February 2, 2022

In the latest example of capital being weaponised in the standoff between Russia and Nato, the proportion of OFZs (bonds issued by the Russian government) held by non-Russians has fallen below 18.7% the lowest in over six years.

In response to news that America could ban holdings of OFZs altogether if new sanctions were introduced, foreign investors sold almost $389mn worth of the security in the space of two days, RBC reports.

This bought foreign holdings of the bond down to 18.8% as of 28 January, the lowest figure since July 2015.

The sell-off has showed no signs of slowing up, with unloading continuing into a second week as of Monday.

Sanctions introduced by the US in the summer of 2021 made participation in the primary government debt market illegal for foreigners, and created a similar flight from OFZs. But this did not prevent non-Russians from buying the bond on the secondary market, and the price of the security rallied shortly after.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Withdrawal of pandemic support could create ‘perfect storm’ for corporate distress

Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda

Turkey’s Bitci to launch crypto exchange in Brazil

News

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe

Russia has criticised America’s decision to deploy a further 2000 troops in Central and Eastern Europe, calling the move “destructive” and “unjustified”.

Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright

Streets are flooded with billboards depicting Marki-Zay as Mini-Me and Ferenc Gyurcsany as Dr. Evil, characters from the Austin Powers film series.

“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine

The Ukrainian government's exclusion of a veto for the Donbass region means that another one of Russia's demands for de-escalation has been dismissed, and even more will hinge on talks between officials in the coming weeks.

Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda

Confidential document may highlight clerical establishment’s concerns over potential social unrest boiling over due to Iran’s deteriorating economy.

Leaked letters show US budges on Russian demands

The documents include proposals on limiting troop deployment and missiles, but Nato's letter refuses to compromise on the principle of the "indivisibility of security".

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe
7 hours ago
Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright
10 hours ago
“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine
10 hours ago
Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda
18 hours ago
Leaked letters show US budges on Russian demands
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    7 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  3. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    4 days ago
  4. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    3 days ago
  5. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    10 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    7 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    27 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    24 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    10 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss