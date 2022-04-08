Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised

Unknown culprits vandalised the famous Soviet War Memorial in Berlin’s Treptower Park on April 7 with painted blood stains and political messages against Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Image from Twitter

Messages including “Ukrainian blood on Russian hands” and “Putin = Stalin” were painted on Germany’s largest memorial to Red Army soldiers killed in WW2. Specific messages referenced the war crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha, such as “Russian Culture = Raped Ukrainian Kids”.

​

Image from Twitter

The incident comes days after a pro-Russian motorcade horrified Germany’s capital on April 3, with displays of Russian military flags and the “Z” symbol which has become synonymous with support for Russia’s invasion.

The vandalism received criticism on social media, particularly towards the more vitriolic slogans that include “Death to all Russians” and “Kill Russians”.

In retaliation, a demonstration has been organised for April 9 under the banner of standing against Russophobia and anti-Communism.

Żaklin Nastić, a member of the political party Die Linke (The Left), condemned the incident and said “the Bundesregierung (German government) must immediately fulfil its contractual obligations and effectively protect all memorials and people of Russian origin”.

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of vandalising a memorial that also serves as a cemetery for 7,000 Red Army soldiers, many of whom were Ukrainian.

One user Tweeted: “In view of the around 13mn Soviet soldiers who died in the liberation of Europe, including those from Ukraine, who immediately put an end to the murders in Auschwitz and other concentration camps, you would do well to show some restraint. Apparently, humility is asking too much”.

Another user claimed “such actions are pointless, mainly because it is a SOVIET monument, not a Russian one”.

Image from Twitter

​ Moreover, pro-Russian accounts have used this as an opportunity to further the Ukrainian/Nazi propaganda, as the memorial represents the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany and features a Soviet soldier crushing a swastika.

“I see Nazi scum desecrated yet another WW2 memorial in Berlin, Treptower Park. Needless to say, zero reaction from the media, the authorities or anyone that matters really. Twenty years of historical revisionism coming home to roost. You do you, Europe,” one user wrote.

However, others empathised with the action, although stopped short of commending it.

“It should not be forgotten that the current attack on the memorial site is directed against the exploitation by the fascist Night Wolves (a Russian ultra-nationalist bike gang) and other Z-freaks, who marched there on May 9 and want to transform the site into a sea of Russian flags,” one account Tweeted.

Every year, thousands of Russians in Germany commemorate “Victory Day” on May 9, gathering at the Treptower Park War Memorial. In previous years, the ultra-nationalist and Putin-aligned Night Wolves have participated in demonstrations at the monument, causing controversy in Germany.

Since Berlin is home to a large Russian community and an ever-increasing Ukrainian population, including tens of thousands of refugees, there are fears that tensions between Russian and Ukrainian citizens may spill out into violence, particularly on May 9.

“This is a foretaste of what will await us on 9 May. We must not tolerate warmongering fascist propaganda here in Berlin – neither today nor at any other time,” tweeted Greens Party member Gollaleh Ahmadi in response to the pro-Russia motorcade.