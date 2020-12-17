Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink

Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
By bne IntelliNews December 17, 2020

Boston-based growth equity firm Silversmith Capital Partners is leading a $60mn funding round for Croatian AI-powered computer vision software company Microblink. 

The partnership with Silversmith will enable accelerated growth in business areas including product development, go-to-market and team expansion, the companies said in a statement. 

This is the first time Microblink has raised external capital since it was founded seven years ago, as its founders have so far bootstrapped the company. 

Today, Microblink is a profitable and rapidly growing business whose computer vision products help businesses digitise documents, automate processes and eliminate manual data entry. 

It already has hundreds of millions of end-users in 70 companies. Among its clients are companies in financial services, market research, insurance, telecom, consumer packaged goods and retail.

Following the investment, Silversmith general partner Sri Rao has joined Microblink’s board of directors alongside co-founders Darren Bassman and Damir Sabol.

“As enterprises increasingly move towards automation, we are excited to reinvest in our existing business and explore new ways our computer vision platform can solve pain points for companies across a variety of industries,” said Bassman. 

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Silversmith. Microblink was advised by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Dechert LLP. 

Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions

Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel

Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions

Tremend is now involved in ten major projects in areas such as education, public governance and communication with citizens.

Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia

Hiring in the Estonian IT sector has picked up steam again in the last few months after a quiet summer, according to Tallinn-based CRM platform Pipedrive.

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel

Only few Russian online retailers sell outside their home market and neighbouring Russian-speaking countries. One of them is market leader Wildberries, which has just started sales in Israel

Online education platform gets huge funding boost from Mail.Ru, RDIF and Russia-China Investment Fund

Uchi Group, the publisher of Russia’s leading online education platform for school pupils, has agreed an investment of at least 3.75bn rubles ($50mn at the current exchange rate) from Mail.Ru

Ozon’s oversubscribed IPO brings in $1.2bn

Ozon Holdings announced the completion of its IPO on December 9, which started triumphantly on November 24.

