Sistemma launches Russian analogue to ChatGPT

Sistemma launches Russian analogue to ChatGPT
Sistemma launches Russian analogue to ChatGPT / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 27, 2023

Russian data analysis, modelling and data processing company Sistemma has launched an AI called SistemmaGPT, which is a functional analogue of Elon Musk’s ChatGPT, the company said in a statement on March 26.

The AI has been developed using Sistemma's own research and development in combination with the work done by Stanford University. SistemmaGPT is now available for businesses to test.

The company should not be confused with the multi-industry and London-listed conglomerate AFK Sistema that also has investments in the tech world.

Sistemma stated that the AI model operates on Russian servers and has been specifically adapted to cater to the needs of businesses and users in Russia. It is capable of analysing large volumes of data to find insights, serving as a virtual assistant to communicate with clients, and creating customised recommendations, Prime reports.

The company added that SistemmaGPT will first be used to integrate office processes in commercial and government organisations. the company said it is also actively developing an image and video processing program that will solve complex vision tasks and will be released in June.

The spokesperson for Sistema has confirmed that the model works in both English and Russian, providing versatility to users. The AI can analyse big data and provide personalised recommendations.

The system’s features include:

  • Data analysis: SistemmaGPT can analyse a large amount of data to find useful information for businesses.
  • Customer service: SistemmaGPT can act as a virtual assistant to answer customer questions, provide information and fix problems.
  • Recommendation system: SistemmaGPT can create personalised recommendations for products and services based on customer preferences and needs.
  • Order processing: SistemmaGPT can take orders and calls from customers, saving time and money for human workers.
  • Email management: SistemmaGPT can respond to emails from customers or partners quickly and politely, improving communication.
  • Social media engagement: SistemmaGPT can interact with social media users by posting, commenting, liking, sharing and following to increase the business's popularity and trustworthiness.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central Asia ‘washing machine’ sales that help Russia repair tanks may spark EU crackdown

Russia’s leading social media platform VK has been expanding fast, but at a cost

BCS upgrades Russian stocks to Buy due to “green shoots” of growth

Tech

Russia’s leading social media platform VK has been expanding fast, but at a cost

Russia’s leading social media platform VK has taken advantage of the crisis to snap up assets and expand its business in 2022, but at a cost.

Kazakhstan poised to intensify vetting of re-exports to Russia

Kazakh traders have been helping fill Russian demand for high-tech consumer goods and other items hard to obtain under Western sanctions.

INTERVIEW: Sviatoslav Kavetskyi, chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Lviv IT Cluster.

Ukraine’s IT sector has seen a mass migration of its employees. With former IT hubs like Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa close to the front line, many specialists have moved to Western Ukraine, where life is somewhat more normal.

ToyotaGo project scrapped in Slovenia’s Kocevje

Mayor says on-demand transport project was very popular but too expensive to run in a rural area.

Serbian PM says revenue from IT exports exceeded €2.7bn in 2022

PM Ana Brnabic says Serbia must become a leader in AI to achieve fast and dynamic economic growth in future.

Russia’s leading social media platform VK has been expanding fast, but at a cost
12 hours ago
Kazakhstan poised to intensify vetting of re-exports to Russia
4 days ago
INTERVIEW: Sviatoslav Kavetskyi, chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Lviv IT Cluster.
4 days ago
ToyotaGo project scrapped in Slovenia’s Kocevje
6 days ago
Serbian PM says revenue from IT exports exceeded €2.7bn in 2022
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    6 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    3 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    3 days ago
  4. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    6 days ago
  5. Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
    5 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    22 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    15 days ago
  4. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    27 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss