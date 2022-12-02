Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week

Slovak government faces vote of no-confidence next week
SaS party leader Richard Sulik: “If we didn’t do anything now, then in the regular elections, in 15 months, it will be Robert Fico who returns." / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera December 2, 2022

Slovakia faces a bruising vote of no-confidence in its embattled minority government next week that could lead to early elections or a caretaker cabinet. The vote comes as public support for the government has collapsed amid political divisions and defections and the perceived failure of the cabinet to get a grip on the worsening cost of living crisis.

The neoliberal SaS party, which quit Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s ruling coalition in September, said it has collected enough signatures to call a vote of no-confidence. SaS party leader and until recently the country’s industry minister Richard Sulik said legislators aligned with former premier Peter Pellegrini, who heads the opposition Hlas-SD party, have helped give it the 30 signatures required.

Since its election in February 2020, the government has been hamstrung by the personal antagonism between Sulik and OLaNO party leader and Finance Minister Igor Matovic. Sulik has continually criticised Matovic for what he calls his chaotic management at the financial ministry and his controversial public statements on Facebook. 

The embattled minority coalition is currently backed by only the 47 deputies of the conservative OLaNO party together with the 20 MPs of the radical rightwing Smer Rodina party, plus around six independents and members of the tiny Za lyudy (For the People) party, giving it only 73 MPs in the 150-member parliament. However, with the frequent migration of legislators between the parties, it is difficult to predict the actual balance of power, leaving the government highly vulnerable to votes of no-confidence. A vote of no-confidence in Matovic, also initiated by the SaS, failed by only three votes in October

The collapse of the government could lead to early elections or a technocrat cabinet appointed by President Zuzana Caputova that would rule until the next scheduled election in February 2024.

A new election could potentially lead to to the return of former populist premier Robert Fico, the country's dominant politcal figure of the past 15 years, who was forced to resign in 2018 following the pressure from protests sparked by the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancé.

Sulik said that all 20 SaS legislators will vote for the no-confidence motion because the minority government is incapable of addressing people’s needs and has given up combatting mafias and corruption. Hlas-SD’s 11 legislators will also back the no confidence motion, the party’s spokesperson Patricia Medved Macikova said. 

Pellegrini said that the only alternative to the current cabinet is early elections. “No caretaker cabinet, no new majority in the parliament – only people can decide who they will give mandate to lead Slovakia out of the crisis in these difficult times”, Pellegrini said.  

Sulik also appeared to back a snap poll, to head off a potential return of Fico. “If we didn’t do anything now, then in the regular elections, in 15 months, it will be Robert Fico  who returns by possibly winning these elections because his greatest supporter is Igor Matovic”, Sulik told local media.

November opinion polls show that  Pellegrini's social democrat Hlas-SD would obtain 18.6% and Fico’s populist Smer-SD sits at 14.2%. SaS would obtain 6.5%, while Smer rodina and OLaNO hover around the 5% threshold to re-enter the National Assembly. Non-parliamentary liberal Progressive Slovakia would obtain 9.8%.

Heger criticised Sulik’s coordination with Hlas-SD, which splintered off Fico’s party after the February 2020 general elections.   “If he [Sulik] will want to tell anyone ahead of the elections that he is not considering cooperation with Hlas-SD then no one will believe him now,” Heger was quoted as saying by Radio Slovakia.

The parliamentary session of the vote of confidence could be held next Thursday on December 8, parliamentary spokesperson and Sme rodina chairman Boris Kollar expects. “Until now there was a chaos in the government, after SaS left it there is chaos here [at the parliament]," he stated.

The political chaos may prevent the passing of the 2023 state budget next week, which could force the administration to continue with the same budget totals as this year.

The continuous political infighting has also made it difficult for Heger’s cabinet to pass effective measures to combat the ongoing energy crisis to which Slovakia is particularly exposed. According to the European Central Bank, nearly 6% of Slovaks have no financial reserves, making them the most vulnerable to the high inflation, along with Cypriots and Italians.  

In her recent state of the republic address, President Caputova warned that Slovak society has “reached a critical point”,  highlighting that 660,000 Slovaks are threatened by poverty.  The government's health system was also recently threatened with collapse from a strike by exasperated healthcare staff.

Fico – who has recently been freed of charges along with his ex-minister of interior Robert Kalinak of being part of an organised crime scheme while in office – has been eying a return to the government for some time. His Smer-SD initiated a petition which will lead to a referendum being held in January on shortening the cabinet term. He has also  publicly floated the idea of working with the new far-right Republika party.

However, given the deep political divisions, it is difficult to see how any group of parties would be able to form a stable future government. Even a coalition designed mainly to keep Fico from returning to power would be difficult to form, because many parties continue to refuse (at least publicly) to contemplate working with each other.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Foreign investment has transformed Eastern Europe, says wiiw report

bneGREEN: EU energy ministers agree to speed up permitting and deployment of renewables temporarily

V4 leaders meet as EC poised to take unprecedented action towards Hungary

News

EU leaders call for faster enlargement for Western Balkans to counter Russian influence

EU leaders sought to reassure the Western Balkans countries that their future is inside the bloc at Tirana summit.

Latvia revokes Russian opposition TV station Dozhd’s broadcasting licence

Following an on-air gaffe, Latvia's National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP) has cancelled Dozhd's (Rain's) licence for threatening national security.

Oil tanker jam forms off Turkey as Russian oil price cap disrupts markets

An oil tanker traffic jam has formed off the Turkish coast after the EU’s introduction of a price cap on global Russian crude supplies, the Financial Times reported on December 5. Turkish authorities are demanding new proof of full insurance cover.

Hungarian central bank governor blasts government's economic policy at hearing

Matolcsy says the economy is facing a crisis and is among the four or five most vulnerable countries globally.

Latest Russian missile attack stifled by Ukrainian Air Defence

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Monday, December 5, but Ukraine’s air defence unleashed an impressive performance and shot down over 60 projectiles, the Ukrainian Air Force tweeted on December 5.

EU leaders call for faster enlargement for Western Balkans to counter Russian influence
4 hours ago
Latvia revokes Russian opposition TV station Dozhd’s broadcasting licence
12 hours ago
Oil tanker jam forms off Turkey as Russian oil price cap disrupts markets
14 hours ago
Hungarian central bank governor blasts government's economic policy at hearing
15 hours ago
Latest Russian missile attack stifled by Ukrainian Air Defence
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    1 day ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 day ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman arrested in London on money-laundering charges
    2 days ago
  5. Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years
    5 days ago
  1. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    1 day ago
  2. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 day ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss