Slovak government introduces lockdown for unvaccinated people
A queue for a Slovak testing centre.
By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2021

The Slovak government tightened up the anti-coronavirus measures in all regions as of November 22 for the next three weeks, introducing a lockdown for unvaccinated individuals, announced Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO). 

As of November 20, the number of new positive COVID-19 tests in Slovakia exceeded 9,000. Almost 3,000 people are hospitalized (2,997), with 259 of them in intensive care and 256 on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). 18.44% of these patients are vaccinated, while 81.56% are not. 

"Exhausted health personnel are entreating us to intervene because they no longer want to have to choose between who to connect to lung ventilation and who to let die. We've already had a request for a walk-in refrigerator for the dead," said the PM, quoted by the Slovak News Agency.

Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter only essential shops and will have to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week to enter their workplaces. Only vaccinated people and those who suffered from COVID-19 in the last 180 days will be able to attend mass events.

"These two groups will see many benefits. They won't have to get tested twice a week in order to get to work and will be allowed to visit shops freely, not only the essential stores but also shopping centres," Heger noted, calling on unvaccinated people to get inoculated without delay as vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic.      

"The problem in hospitals has gone so far that there is a risk that medical care won't be provided to both COVID patients and 'white medicine patients', whose planned surgeries are being postponed," he stressed.

The total number of fully vaccinated Slovaks reached 2.5mn, which is still under 60% of total population. 

Vaccination has been hampered by widespread scepticism, fuelled by online misinformation. According to a survey last month, around 40% of respondents believed in most widespread conspiracy theories, with the most popular being the theory that the Slovak government makes up the number of deaths to exaggerate the seriousness of the epidemic (43.3% of people). 

42.4% of respondents believe that COVID-19 has been artificially made in the laboratory, while 39.7% think the authorities came up with the coronavirus to control people. Slightly above 20% (22.5%) are convinced that coronavirus does not exist.

News

Romanian political crisis ends with formation of unlikely ruling coalition

Romania’s two biggest parties — the National Liberal Party and Social Democratic Party — put aside their rivalry to form a new government headed by Nicolae Ciuca.

Russia’s Gazprom threatens to cut Moldova’s gas off in 48 hours over unpaid bill

Russia’s national gas company Gazprom warned the Moldovan government on November 22 it would cut off gas supplies unless an overdue payment for gas was settled within 48 hours.

Turkey will need emergency rate hikes soon say analysts

Currency sinks to yet another all-time low versus dollar of near 11.50 after defiant Erdogan vows to succeed in his "economic war of independence".

US Senator Menendez submits new harsh Russian sanctions bill if Ukraine invaded

With geopolitical tensions rising to their highest level since April on reports of a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine, US Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez introduced possible harsh new sanctions on Russia to a defence spending bill.

Russian retail investment boom drives IPO of SPB Exchange

Russia's second-largest stock exchange bourse, SPB Exchange, has raised about $175mn in a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on its own platform, Reuters reported citing the announcement of the bourse.

