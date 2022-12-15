Slovak government loses no-confidence vote

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s minority government has fallen after 78 legislators backed a no-confidence motion initiated by his former coalition partner, plunging the Central European country into chaos just as it is struggling to cope with a worsening cost of living crisis and faces significant opposition to its support for Ukraine.

The collapse of the centre-right cabinet is the culmination of two and a half years of infighting between the Ordinary People party (OLaNO) of Finance Minister Igor Matovic and the neoliberal Freedom and Solidarity party (SaS) of Richard Sulik, worsened by the stresses of the pandemic and the current soaring cost of energy.

The SaS forced Matovic to resign as premier last year and then left the government earlier this year after Matovic survived a no-confidence vote it called in him over his erratic leadership and his way of announcing new policies first over social media. The party – which had also brought down a previous centre-right government in 2008 in the country's only previous successful no-confidence vote – then called a no-confidence in the whole government.

In a day of high drama, Matovic first offered to resign in return for the SaS withdrawing its no-confidence motion and approving the state budget for next year.

“The fall of the cabinet at this time will cause total chaos and the unapproved state budget will see people in hardship and exceptional economic damage done to the state,” Matovic said in a statement in the morning, explaining that he does not want “the people of Slovakia to be hostages of political games”.

Matovic went to the Presidential Palace to hand in his resignation; however he then took the letter back from presidential officials, saying a friend had told him "fighters do not bow down to the mafia". He said later that Sulik had joined the "mafia" that had previously run the country. "I have evidence of Richard Sulík's serious corruption, which I will publish during the election campaign," he promised.

President Zuzana Caputova later confirmed this account on her Facebook page. She wrote that Matovic “signed the resignation in front of the office employees but changed his mind at the last possible moment and abruptly took the signed document away from the hands of the head of the office”.

Sulik then issued a statement saying that “the fall of the cabinet is unavoidable” and that Matovic’s behaviour reflects his“unacceptable style of governance”.

“The demise of Igor Matovic should not have been just a hypothetic possibility, but it should have really been filed and handed in,” said Sulik.

Matovic's party subsequently left the chamber for the vote, which the government lost by 78 votes to 20 in the 150-seat chamber.

Matovic's party colleague, Heger, is due to hand in his resignation to the president on December 15 but is set to be asked to continue in a caretaker capacity while the politicians bicker about the next steps. The scheduled date for the next general election is February 2024 but most observers believe that early elections will now have to be held, though this requires a three fifths majority.

The vote leaves Slovakia in a state of political confusion, with approval still needed for next year's state budget as well as bills to help citizens cope with the soaring cost of energy. If the budget is not passed, Slovakia will continue with the budget totals for this year, restricting help for those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The country is also deeply divided over the Ukraine war, with a significant minority believing that it should – like Hungary – not take sides.

Former premer Robert Fico has led rallies against the war and has promised to end Slovak support were he to win early elections. Fico, the country's dominant politcal figure of the past 15 years, was forced to resign in 2018 following the pressure from protests sparked by the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancé.

But ending the political turbulence will not be easy. Caputova has said she does not want to appoint a technocratic government – something Slovakia has never had. She said it was "not the dream or wish of any rationally thinking president" and would only be a last resort.

Instead the politicians will have to come up with a new coalition that commands a majority or agree on early elections, something that would require a three fifths majority in the parliament. This will not be easy, given that Matovic and Sulik are both currently opposing a snap poll.

Sulik said his party will most certainly not back early elections so as not to pave way for the “early return of Robert Fico,” but did not rule out backing legislative changes which could lead to shortening of the parliamentary term.

Fico has said he wants early elections in May or June and would support such legislative changes. Regarding Matovic, he said: . "I hope you no longer have any doubts that he is a psychiatric patient".

His former colleague Peter Pellegrini, leader of the new leftwing Hlas-SD party, has also backed snap elections. "A bad and incompetent government has fallen," wrote Pellegrini on Facebook. "It is the most beautiful gift to the Slovak people under the Christmas tree."

Recently Boris Kollar, leader of the radical rightwing We are Family party in the government, has also come out in favour of early elections.

According to a recent Focus opinion poll, Fico's populist leftwing Smer-SD has 15.8% support, while Hlas-SD has 19.9%. The two ruling coalition parties – both weak populist parties built around one man, with little in the way of national organisations – are in sixth and seventh place in the polls, commanding each around 7% support, just above the threshold to enter parliament.

Given the deep political divisions, it is difficult to see how any group of parties will be able to form a stable future government. Even a coalition designed mainly to keep Fico from returning to power would be difficult to form, because many parties continue to refuse (at least publicly) to contemplate working with each other.