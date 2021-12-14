Slovak industrial output down by 0.6% y/y in October

Slovak industrial output down by 0.6% y/y in October
By bne IntelliNews December 14, 2021

Slovak industrial production decreased by 0.6% year-on-year in October, down by 3.1% compared to the pre-pandemic level of October 2019, according to data published by the Slovak Statistics Office. In month-on-month terms, industrial output went up by 3% in October. 

“Industrial production fell y/y for the second month in a row, with the most influential segment, the manufacture of transport vehicles, significantly lagging behind for the third month in a row, although the decline rate fell to 21%,” the office said.  

The continuing crisis of global semiconductor shortage in the automotive industry continued to limit Slovakia´s car production. Car production fell by 20% y/y, although the rate of decrease slowed down slightly for the third consecutive month.

In 10M21, industrial production increased by 11.3% y/y. 

