Slovak industry is back in black figures with 3.6% growth y/y in June

/ bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera August 10, 2023

Slovak industrial production output increased by 3.6% year-on-year, and decreased by 1.2% month-on-month in June, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic reported.

It came after two months of decline and was only the second month of growth in 2023. Just over half of the 15 monitored sectors of the country’s industry had a higher y-o-y performance.

“The double-digit growth of the decisive manufacture of transport equipment was also supported for the second month by the energy sector, which overcame the base effect of a significant quarter-on-quarter decline that persisted throughout 2022,” statisticians noted and also highlighted the ongoing decline in the manufacture of rubber products.

The black figures were most contributed to by the performance of the country’s key car production industry, which translated into a 12.2% growth y-o-y in the manufacture of transport equipment.     

The manufacture of coke and petroleum products was up by 52.2% y-o-y, the manufacture of electrical equipment grew by 13.9%, and the supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 7.5%.

The manufacture of rubber and plastic products decreased by 12.1%, and the manufacture of wood and paper products registered a decrease of over 10%.

From January to June, industrial production dropped by 1.5% y-o-y.

Ruble drops to below RUB100 to the dollar for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war

The Russian ruble dropped below RUB100 to the dollar on August 14 for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia’s economy back on “stable growth trajectory”, to grow by 1.5-2.5% in next two years says CBR

The Central Bank of Russia has substantially upgraded its growth outlook for the next two years, raising the upper band for its group outlook in 2024 to 2.5% from 1.6%, and to 2% in 2025 from 1.5%, the regulator said on August 11.

Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July

Expectations of a further decline to 7.5% y/y at the end of the year have been thrown into question by robust wage rises in Romania.

Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 12.5% in July

Annual inflation remained high for food and non-alcoholic beverages, with prices growing by 20.4% y/y.

Annual inflation in Kosovo eases to 2.4% in July

Falling transport prices, down by 9.4% y/y in July, helped drag down overall inflation in Kosovo.

