Slovak unemployment rate up to 6.96% in January

The Slovak unemployment rate increased slightly in January to 6.96%, which is still below 7% for a fourth consecutive month, the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre (UPSVaR) reported on February 18.

Monthly, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points (pp), while in year-on-year terms it went down by 0.85pp. The unemployment rate calculated from the total number of jobseekers stood at 7.58% in January, up by 0.18pp m/m and down by 0.92pp y/y.

"An encouraging fact is the acceleration of the outflow of jobseekers from the register. M/m it increased by more than 5,000. It is also a good sign that the unemployment rate seems to be less and less sensitive to the epidemic development in Slovakia," said Stefan Domonkos, Acting Director General of the Institute of Social Policy.

Another factor that is still mitigating the impact of the coronavirus crisis is the First Aid Programme of the Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs and Family, Domonkos added.

The total number of jobseekers ready to start working reached 187,951 in January, up by 5,191 people month-on-month and down by 25,930 y/y. A total of 75,798 job vacancies were available to jobseekers last month.

The highest number of jobs was available in Bratislava region, accounting for 29.12%, while the lowest figure was seen in Kosice region (4.65% of all jobs available).